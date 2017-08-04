News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Family Auto is Giving Back to the Community
"We're giving back to the community because we care about the community," Joe Hudson, owner of Uncle Joe's, said in a recent phone interview. The managers from each of the dealerships recently ventured out to speak with the nearest elementary schools and the reception was very welcoming. "Education is very important and we want to give back to these schools that are a vital part of our community," Hudson said. Uncle Joe's will be donating to Roebuck Elementary. Family Auto of Spartanburg will be donating to Cleveland Academy of Leadership. Family Auto of Simpsonville will be donating to Simpsonville Elementary. Family Auto of Greenville will be donating to Sterling School. Family Auto of Berea will be donating to Berea Elementary. Family Auto of Easley will be donating to McKissick Elementary. Family Auto of Pickens will be donating to Pickens Elementary. And Family Auto of Anderson will be donating to Homeland Park Elementary. "We're going to try and sell as many cars as possible," Hudson said.
But the good deals don't stop there. Not only are they donating $100 per vehicle sold to the above mentioned schools, but they are also giving the customers who purchase those vehicles $100 gift card. "It's a win-win situation," Hudson said, "It's good for the schools, it's good for the customer, and it's good for us. I hope people come in and see that we're more than just a used car dealership, you know, we care about the community and we're happy to give back."
Visit: http://www.thefamilyautogroup.com
Contact
The Family Auto Group:
Emily Kelly
***@thefamilyautogroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse