Family Auto is Giving Back to the Community

group 4

Contact

The Family Auto Group:

Emily Kelly

***@thefamilyautogroup.com The Family Auto Group:Emily Kelly

End

-- The summer months and summer vacation for children and teachers all across the upstate of South Carolina are coming to an end. There is an extra crispness in the air in the morning, an extra chill in the breeze, the "Back to School" season has arrived. Many have already taken advantage of stocking up on school supplies and clothing during the recent tax free weekend. Good deals are what people generally look for, but there is a good deal coming from an unlikely source this season in the form of a donation. The Family Auto Group and Uncle Joe's, a locally owned and operated franchise of Buy Here Pay Here dealerships located across the upstate, is donating $100 per vehicle sold for the month of August to elementary schools located near each car lot."We're giving back to the community because we care about the community," Joe Hudson, owner of Uncle Joe's, said in a recent phone interview. The managers from each of the dealerships recently ventured out to speak with the nearest elementary schools and the reception was very welcoming. "Education is very important and we want to give back to these schools that are a vital part of our community," Hudson said. Uncle Joe's will be donating to Roebuck Elementary. Family Auto of Spartanburg will be donating to Cleveland Academy of Leadership. Family Auto of Simpsonville will be donating to Simpsonville Elementary. Family Auto of Greenville will be donating to Sterling School. Family Auto of Berea will be donating to Berea Elementary. Family Auto of Easley will be donating to McKissick Elementary. Family Auto of Pickens will be donating to Pickens Elementary. And Family Auto of Anderson will be donating to Homeland Park Elementary. "We're going to try and sell as many cars as possible," Hudson said.But the good deals don't stop there. Not only are they donating $100 per vehicle sold to the above mentioned schools, but they are also giving the customers who purchase those vehicles $100 gift card. "It's a win-win situation," Hudson said, "It's good for the schools, it's good for the customer, and it's good for us. I hope people come in and see that we're more than just a used car dealership, you know, we care about the community and we're happy to give back."Visit: http://www.thefamilyautogroup.com