Rising housing costs leaving some Coloradans at risk Energy Outreach Colorado's energy programs increase affordability Sharon Fitzwater DENVER - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Rising housing costs in Colorado are increasing the number of vulnerable households that must make tough choices, such as going without medical care or food in order to pay rent or keep up with utility bills.



For example, a new report from online residential service



Affordable home energy can relieve some of the impact of rising housing costs. Energy Outreach Colorado is a statewide nonprofit that helps limited-income families, seniors and individuals with special needs stay safely in their homes by reducing energy costs. EOC funds energy efficiency improvements in



"If we can help a Colorado family cut their energy costs by installing more efficient equipment or weatherizing their home, more of their limited income can go to other basic necessities like rent and food and hopefully they can avoid homelessness," said Luke Ilderton, director of energy efficiency programs at Energy Outreach.



"In addition, we can help someone at risk of having their home energy disconnected avoid the stress of living without heat or light and having to pay additional fees," Ilderton said. "This is good for all Coloradans because it reduces utility credit and collection costs which are passed along to all energy consumers."



Sharon Fitzwater, a disabled resident at a downtown Denver affordable housing community, saw a significant drop in her home energy bill after EOC completed an efficiency project there. "My lower energy bill allows me to get things I need, like cab fare, and save for emergencies," she said.



More information about Energy Outreach Colorado's affordable energy programs is at www.energyoutreach.org or 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435) .



About Energy Outreach Colorado



Energy Outreach Colorado raises funds to help low-income Coloradans afford home energy and remain warm and safe in their homes. Established in 1989, Energy Outreach works with partner assistance organizations, vendors and subcontractors across the state to provide energy bill payment assistance, emergency home furnace repair, weatherization services, energy efficiency grants for affordable housing and nonprofit facilities, energy education, and advocacy on behalf of low-income energy consumers.



http://www.energyoutreach.org



http://www.energyoutreach.org/ blog



https://www.facebook.com/ energyoutreach



https://www.twitter.com/ energyoutreach



https://youtube.com/ EnergyOutreachCO89



Contact

Peggy Hofstra

***@energyoutreach.org



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12657759/1 Peggy Hofstra End -- Rising housing costs in Colorado are increasing the number of vulnerable households that must make tough choices, such as going without medical care or food in order to pay rent or keep up with utility bills.For example, a new report from online residential service Zillow estimates that if Denver rents increase 5 percent in the next year, another 73 residents will become homeless. According to Zumper , another online housing service, rents for two-bedroom apartments in Denver have jumped more than 12 percent in the past year.Affordable home energy can relieve some of the impact of rising housing costs. Energy Outreach Colorado is a statewide nonprofit that helps limited-income families, seniors and individuals with special needs stay safely in their homes by reducing energy costs. EOC funds energy efficiency improvements in individual homes multi-family housing communities and nonprofits and offers statewide emergency energy bill payment assistance."If we can help a Colorado family cut their energy costs by installing more efficient equipment or weatherizing their home, more of their limited income can go to other basic necessities like rent and food and hopefully they can avoid homelessness,"said Luke Ilderton, director of energy efficiency programs at Energy Outreach."In addition, we can help someone at risk of having their home energy disconnected avoid the stress of living without heat or light and having to pay additional fees," Ilderton said. "This is good for all Coloradans because it reduces utility credit and collection costs which are passed along to all energy consumers."Sharon Fitzwater, a disabled resident at a downtown Denver affordable housing community, saw a significant drop in her home energy bill after EOC completed an efficiency project there. "My lower energy bill allows me to get things I need, like cab fare, and save for emergencies,"she said.More information about Energy Outreach Colorado's affordable energy programs is at www.energyoutreach.org or 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435)Energy Outreach Colorado raises funds to help low-income Coloradans afford home energy and remain warm and safe in their homes. Established in 1989, Energy Outreach works with partner assistance organizations, vendors and subcontractors across the state to provide energy bill payment assistance, emergency home furnace repair, weatherization services, energy efficiency grants for affordable housing and nonprofit facilities, energy education, and advocacy on behalf of low-income energy consumers.http://www.energyoutreach.orghttp://www.energyoutreach.org/bloghttps://www.facebook.com/energyoutreachhttps://www.twitter.com/energyoutreachhttps://youtube.com/EnergyOutreachCO89 Source : Energy Outreach Colorado Email : ***@energyoutreach.org Tags : Energy Outreach Colorado , Energy Efficiency , Affordable Home Energy Industry : Consumer , Energy , Non-profit Location : Denver - Colorado - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

