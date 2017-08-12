 
August 2017





Cocoyana participates in Brazilian Day Festival

Colombian inspired lifestyle brand takes part in 10th annual brazilian celebration
 
SAN DIEGO - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Cocoyana, a beach lifestyle brand specializing in handmade products, has announced that they will be participating in the 10th annual San Diego Brazilian Day Festival. The festival will be held at Belmont Park in Mission Beach in the Belmont parking lot just south of the roller coaster. This festival is free to the public and is marked for Sunday, September 10th, 2017, from 11:00 am until 7:00 pm. The festival will include over 150 vendors displaying activities, food, and entertainment.

Cocoyana will feature a company booth where they will display all of their handmade products from Colombian Wayuu collection to bikinis and accessories. Customers will be able to purchase these products at the Cocoyana booth as well as enter raffles to win products and receive coupons.

About Cocoyana: Cocoyana is a beach lifestyle brand based in Southern California. Their wicker bags and Wayuu bracelets are 100% handmade by the Wayuu Tribe of Colombia, who receive a percentage of Cocoyana's sales. The company emulates the San Diego surf, sand, and sun through their products.

https://cocoyana.com/

Tags:Cocoyana, Brazilian Festival, Bikinis
Industry:Fashion
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Websites
