Cocoyana participates in Brazilian Day Festival
Colombian inspired lifestyle brand takes part in 10th annual brazilian celebration
Cocoyana will feature a company booth where they will display all of their handmade products from Colombian Wayuu collection to bikinis and accessories. Customers will be able to purchase these products at the Cocoyana booth as well as enter raffles to win products and receive coupons.
About Cocoyana: Cocoyana is a beach lifestyle brand based in Southern California. Their wicker bags and Wayuu bracelets are 100% handmade by the Wayuu Tribe of Colombia, who receive a percentage of Cocoyana's sales. The company emulates the San Diego surf, sand, and sun through their products.
https://cocoyana.com/
Contact
www.cocoyana.com
***@cocoyana.com
