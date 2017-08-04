 
News By Tag
* Jupiter tennis lessons
* Jupiter tennis training
* Anthony Taverna
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Jupiter
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654


VIP Tennis & Coach Anthony Taverna Offers Speed, Strength & Agility Training

 
JUPITER, Fla. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Has the time come for you to take your tennis game to the next level? If so, you'll want to work on both your mental and physical development. Because, when it comes down to it, it takes the whole package to be a successful tennis athlete. Coach Anthony Taverna of VIP Tennis is ready to work with you, and help you build your skills. He can also help you pick the right racquet for your specific needs.

VIP Tennis offers a number of great courses, including speed, strength and agility training. That is based off the simple concept that if you get to more balls, you'll win more matches. Prepare to have your fitness level raised through on-court equipment and exercises designed to make you a better overall athlete. As one example, you'll be working with a speed ladder, in order to improve your foot speed, coordination and balance.

Anthony Taverna of VIP Tennis is a USPTA Elite level certified instructor with over 25 years of experience. He is also a USRSA Master Racquet Technician, allowing him to provide expert opinions on your racquet selection. Be sure to reach out to VIP Tennis, today, to set up your lesson, hitting session or racquet analysis/service.

For more information visit http://www.viptennis.us or call (561) 847-6954.
End
Source:VIP Tennis
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Jupiter tennis lessons, Jupiter tennis training, Anthony Taverna
Industry:Sports
Location:Jupiter - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Square D Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share