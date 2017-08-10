News By Tag
The Dangers of Eating Unhealthy and How To Keep a Healthy Diet
Learn how and especially what you need to eat to achieve a balanced and nutrient-rich diet, and how to manage your weight.
Nutritional awareness is becoming more popular and it is an evident topic considering the increasing number of obese people and the healthcare-related costs in western countries. In the US severe obesity is rising each year, and it could affect 11% of the country's adult population by 2030. According to a 2016 study released by the University of Washington, an U.S. American can attain a medical cost that exceeds $200,000 over a lifetime. Moreover, it's been estimated that obesity causes an annual medical spending of around $150 billion on a national scale.
There are the direct costs of treating diseases related to obesity, as well as indirect costs caused by an increase of additional obesity-related illness, loss of productivity, extra fuel and infrastructure costs.
Even though obesity can cause serious health problems, such as type 2 diabetes, heart diseases, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, arthritis and varicose veins, many overweight people are not changing their eating habits. Consequences might not be clear for some, and many don't know what healthy eating really means and why it is important.
Sure, everyone knows a thing or two about calories, essential vitamins and minerals, but the high number of people suffering from deficiencies shows that the relation between nutrients, calories and health is not clear at all. Deficiencies in vitamins B12, A, E and K2, as well as in calcium, iodine, iron and magnesium are very common. For instance, 80% of U.S. Americans have a magnesium deficiency, about one in four adults are deficient in vitamin B12, and too many inflammatory omega-6 fats are consumed, causing a series of health problems.
A balanced diet, which means to keep a balanced calorie-intake and to consume the right amount of vitamins and minerals, is crucial for preventing health problems caused by nutrient deficiencies and excess weight. Understanding nutrients will help you become more conscious of your diet, making it easier to take control and lose weight.
Find out what your body needs to be healthy and learn what it needs these nutrients for. It will allow you to get a better understanding of how nutrients, calories and weight are related and what you can do to control your weight.
