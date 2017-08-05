 
August 2017





Cocoyana Launches New Beach Club Website

Beach lifestyle brand gets involved with the community through new site
 
SAN DIEGO - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Cocoyana, a beach lifestyle brand specializing in handmade products, launched their new beach club website under their online store. The site allows people to become engaged with others as well as with the Cocoyana brand. The goal of their site is to build a community around beach-lovers on the west coast.

Cocoyana Beach Club features an events tab where beach club members can be up to speed on local Cocoyana events as well up register on their VIP guest list. Members can shop Cocoyana's beach club swag and represent the company at future events. While searching the site, people can enjoy local house music produced specifically for the club. The affiliates associated with the Cocoyana beach club include Cocoyana SD, Cocoyana Germany, Sand Sport & Friends, DJ for Purpose, Hard Rock Hotel, and FLOAT.

About Cocoyana: Cocoyana is a beach lifestyle brand based in Southern California. Their wicker bags and Wayuu bracelets are 100% handmade by the Wayuu Tribe of Colombia, who receive a percentage of Cocoyana's sales. The company emulates the San Diego surf, sand, and sun through their products.

https://cocoyana.com/

