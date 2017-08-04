News By Tag
The Irrevocable Estate Trust An Annuity Alternative
The Irrevocable Estate Trust is the Annuity Alternative for your clients to leave a legacy for their family.
Over 80% of clients never touch an annuity and let the money pass on to beneficiaries and when it does pass those beneficiaries can be hit with tax implications on the growth. With the Irrevocable Estate Trust, your clients can pass money and leave a legacy absolutely income tax free and probate free.
The Irrevocable Estate Trust
Issue Ages 0-99
Premiums up $100,000 (Per Insured)
Guaranteed Issue
2 Page Application
Not subject to new DOL regulations/
Single Premium Life with Increasing Death Benefit
Medicaid Exempt after 5 Years
Name Beneficiaries
No Fees
Trust Provided by Insurance Company
Good Growth Rates
Great Commissions
With the Irrevocable Estate Trust, your clients can set aside money to pass to family or charitable organizations with the peace of mind knowing that it will pass to them completely free. Also, if they even end up in a nursing home that Medicaid cannot consider it an asset past the 5 years unlike an Annuity.
For more information please call DelcoUSA at 877-336-7782 or visit our website at http://www.delcous.com
Contact
Keith Bry
8773367782
keith_bry@delcousa.com
