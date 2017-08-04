 
Agrolab to Host Solar Open House

 
 
Solar Open House at Agrolab
Solar Open House at Agrolab
HARRINGTON, Del. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Paradise Energy Solutions along with Agrolab, will host a solar open house at Agrolab's Harrington facility, 101 Clukey Dr. Harrington, DE. The event will be on Friday, September 1 from 10AM-1PM, and will include a tour of a working solar system, short solar seminars, question and answer time, as well as free food. This will be a great opportunity for you to learn how solar energy works and how your business, farm or home could benefit.

The solar open house is open to the public and is free of charge. For more information and to RSVP, call 877-541-8808 or go to www.VisitPES.com/Events.

RSVP to let us know you are coming! We hope to see you there.

About Paradise Energy Solutions:

Paradise Energy Solutions is a family-owned, full service solar installation and maintenance company that provides turnkey grid-tied solar installations throughout the mid-Atlantic region for businesses, farmers, and homeowners.

Learn more:
www.paradisesolarenergy.com
www.linkedin.com/company/paradise-energy-solutions-llc
www.facebook.com/ParadiseEnergySolutions
