Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Collects Record 1,151 Backpacks During Backpack Challenge
The backpacks and school supplies collected by the real estate firm during the campaign were donated to students throughout Northeast Florida via Dreams Come True, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice - Office of Prevention, Orange Park Junior High School, BEAM - Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry, Mayport Elementary School, Operation New Hope, Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida, Crookshank Elementary, Osceola Elementary and Charles E. Bennett Elementary School.
"We are filled with gratitude to all of our Realtors, employees and clients for ensuring that so many local children have the supplies they need for educational success," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Founder, President and CEO Linda Sherrer. "The Backpack Challenge is an event our team looks forward to participating in every year and we are very proud of their efforts."
During the campaign, backpacks and school supplies were collected at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty offices throughout Northeast Florida. The backpacks were purchased for students in kindergarten through grade 12, and filled with school supplies, such as pens, pencils, paper and notebooks.
"Words cannot express how much we appreciate the numerous donations and generous support we received from our team members and the community during the Backpack Challenge," said Broker/Executive Vice President Christy Budnick. "We know that beginning the school year with a new backpack filled with supplies makes a difference in the lives of children living in our communities, and this effort helps us accomplish that goal."
For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.
