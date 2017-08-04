 
News By Tag
* Florida Network Realty
* Linda Sherrer
* Christy Budnick
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Jacksonville
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654


Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Collects Record 1,151 Backpacks During Backpack Challenge

 
 
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty's Beaches office
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty's Beaches office
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Florida Network Realty
* Linda Sherrer
* Christy Budnick

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Jacksonville - Florida - US

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty collected a record 1,151 backpacks filled with school supplies for Northeast Florida children during its 18th Annual Backpack Challenge. Last year, the company collected a then-record 1,011 backpacks for local children during the Backpack Challenge.

The backpacks and school supplies collected by the real estate firm during the campaign were donated to students throughout Northeast Florida via Dreams Come True, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice - Office of Prevention, Orange Park Junior High School, BEAM - Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry, Mayport Elementary School, Operation New Hope, Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida, Crookshank Elementary, Osceola Elementary and Charles E. Bennett Elementary School.

"We are filled with gratitude to all of our Realtors, employees and clients for ensuring that so many local children have the supplies they need for educational success," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Founder, President and CEO Linda Sherrer. "The Backpack Challenge is an event our team looks forward to participating in every year and we are very proud of their efforts."

During the campaign, backpacks and school supplies were collected at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty offices throughout Northeast Florida. The backpacks were purchased for students in kindergarten through grade 12, and filled with school supplies, such as pens, pencils, paper and notebooks.

"Words cannot express how much we appreciate the numerous donations and generous support we received from our team members and the community during the Backpack Challenge," said Broker/Executive Vice President Christy Budnick. "We know that beginning the school year with a new backpack filled with supplies makes a difference in the lives of children living in our communities, and this effort helps us accomplish that goal."

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.
End
Source:Florida Network Realty
Email:***@clockworkmarketing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Clockwork Marketing Services, inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share