News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Open Road Integrated Media Now Live with Vistaar Publisher Pricing Solution
Premier digital media company implements Vistaar solution to optimize e-book pricing
"We are pleased to work collaboratively with the Vistaar team to deliver on our ambitious plan to optimize our catalog pricing. Vistaar's pricing and technology expertise combines well with our industry experience to help make this innovation a reality," said Matthew Shatz, executive vice president, revenue, OR/M. "The early results are promising. We anticipate the Vistaar solution will provide measurable value and help us more effectively monetize our catalog, leading to a win-win scenario for our readers and our authors."
Vistaar's Publisher Pricing Solution optimizes every title in OR/M's catalog, provides intelligent analytics to facilitate pricing decisions and employs a self-learning framework to ensure continuous alignment of price with market demand. This solution is powered by Vistaar's well-known pricing platform, which is used by market leaders across industries to manage several hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue.
"We are delighted to collaborate with Open Road, who is clearly leading the change to a data-driven world of decision making in the publishing industry," said Venky Subramanian, senior vice president of global customer success, Vistaar. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration and helping Open Road realize long-term value through optimized pricing."
About Open Road Integrated Media
Open Road Integrated Media (http://openroadintegratedmedia.com/
About Vistaar Technologies, Inc.
Vistaar is a leading provider of price management solutions that enable companies to achieve pricing best practices through price analytics, price optimization, price list management and deal management. Our technology transforms pricing and related operations into a strategic advantage for some of the world's largest manufacturers, distributors and service providers. For these companies, Vistaar pricing solutions drive measurable price and margin improvements to deliver profitable growth and maximum shareholder value. Vistaar's operations include offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.vistaar.com.
Contact
Edward Lin
DPR Group, Inc.
***@dprgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse