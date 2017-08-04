 
Normandy Insurance Company Expands Staff With Hiring of Senior Underwriters

 
 
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company has hired two additional senior underwriters, Tamara Eckles and Rona Minholz, as the insurer continues to grow nationwide.

Minholz holds a 220 – P&C License and earned a bachelor in computer science degree from Marist College, High Park, N.Y. "My entire insurance career has been in the underwriting discipline," Minholz says. "It is very much a team endeavor, and I appreciate Normandy's focus on building solid partnerships with agents, underwriters, and policyholders."

Eckles earned Bachelor and Master of Science degrees from Clemson University."Over the course of my career—almost two decades now—I've had the opportunity to work with hundreds of independent agents, and I understand the value they bring to their clients and our markets," she says. "We all share the same goals: To provide each employer with the best workers' compensation program available."

"We're very pleased to have two insurance professionals with a combined experience of over 35 years join our underwriting team," says Normandy's Senior Vice President Jayson Buechler. "We are confident that Tamara and Rona will continue our standard of excellence in service to our independent agency force and employer clients."

Normandy recently announced its expansion into Pennsylvania. The company now offers workers' compensation coverage to qualified small, medium, and large employers in Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

ABOUT NORMANDY INSURANCE COMPANY

Normandy Insurance Company (https://www.normandyins.com/) is committed to being recognized as the premier provider of innovative, cost effective workers' compensation solutions for small and mid-size business owners. Founded in 2008, Normandy has grown to be one of the preferred workers' compensation insurance providers for a wide range of businesses. The company is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fla. 954.617.6265.
