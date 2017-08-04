News By Tag
Normandy Insurance Company Expands Staff With Hiring of Senior Underwriters
Minholz holds a 220 – P&C License and earned a bachelor in computer science degree from Marist College, High Park, N.Y. "My entire insurance career has been in the underwriting discipline,"
Eckles earned Bachelor and Master of Science degrees from Clemson University."
"We're very pleased to have two insurance professionals with a combined experience of over 35 years join our underwriting team," says Normandy's Senior Vice President Jayson Buechler. "We are confident that Tamara and Rona will continue our standard of excellence in service to our independent agency force and employer clients."
Normandy recently announced its expansion into Pennsylvania. The company now offers workers' compensation coverage to qualified small, medium, and large employers in Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
ABOUT NORMANDY INSURANCE COMPANY
Normandy Insurance Company (https://www.normandyins.com/
