Canadian Company Poised to Change the Face of Travel and Tourism
When sites like AirBnB and Uber first launched, they were seen as ground breaking and revolutionary, and paved the way for the so called "sharing economy." A new Canadian startup, trapeer.com, is set to take that to the next level.
The site is the brainchild of Canadian resident and native South African, Tamara Aspeling, who has combined her love of ecommerce with first hand knowledge of how the informal economy in many parts of the world works.
"In South Africa, the tourism industry creates 1 in 8 private sector jobs,' says Aspeling, 'but the informal economy also makes up between 7 and 13% of the total economy, which is huge. That's the same in many emerging markets, and we wanted to create a platform that allowed those informal businesses to take advantage of the demand for tourism services."
That's exactly what the site promises, by giving local individuals and small businesses around the world a platform to connect with travelers who are looking for services, activities and experiences in their countries.
"trapeer.com serves as a gateway for travelers, who want to have unique, affordable and memorable experiences in the countries they visit, with locals who offer a wide range of services."
When they say wide, they mean wide. http://www.trapeer.com will offer travelers the opportunity to source everything from bicycle rentals to rides from the airport, to swimming with dolphins, camel rides, or couches to crash on. It will also offer locals in the countries it services an opportunity to earn full or part time income from offering those services directly to travelers.
"Trapeer will work in any country where PayPal works, and we're building a unique Escrow feature into the site, that will protect both travelers and service providers." Says Aspeling. "We'll be verifying identities and offering review and rating services too," she continues, "and we're hoping to be the bridge between adventure seekers and entrepreneurs that the travel industry so desperately needs."
Trapeer.com is designed to have broad appeal too.
"We're aiming the site at travelers with a sense of adventure." Says Aspeling. "So while it's great for students looking for cheap accommodationa and activities during a gap year, it's also perfect for seasoned travelers looking for something different, and because it's all user driven, they can find virtually any travel related services they could possibly want."
While the site is still under development, interested early users can already register to receive news about launch day, and with so many exciting tools and features built in, it's certainly poised to live up to it's tagline "See the world like a local."
