 
News By Tag
* Transportation
* Diverging Diamond
* New Hire
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654

Mark Owen, PE Joins GAI Consultants

National Engineering Firm Adds Leading Senior Project Manager and Roadway Design Expert to Southeast Operations
 
 
Mark Owen, PE
Mark Owen, PE
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Transportation
* Diverging Diamond
* New Hire

Industry:
* Engineering

Location:
* Orlando - Florida - US

ORLANDO, Fla. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Bringing more than three decades of experience managing and designing transportation projects in every Florida Department of Transportation District, Mark Owen, PE joins GAI Consultants' (GAIs') growing Southeast transportation group as Engineering/Transportation Director. In his new role, Mr. Owen will assume overall management responsibilities, utilizing his unique perspective and extensive experience to provide technical support and quality assurance on GAI's projects.

Highlights/Key Facts
• Some of his notable projects include the I-95/Viera Boulevard Diverging Diamond Interchange in District 5, the I-75/Golden Gate Parkway interchange in District 1, the I-75/SR 64 interchange in District 1, and the SR 528/Narcoossee Road Interchange for the Orlando Orange County Expressway Authority.

• Mark has also been the Engineering Manager on numerous Project Development and Environment studies throughout the state of Florida.

• He holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Alabama and is a registered professional engineer in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia.

• In addition, Mark is involved with a number of professional organizations, including the American Society of Civil Engineers, Florida Institute of Consulting Engineers, and the Florida Engineering Society.

• He will serve GAI's clients from the firm's Orlando office.

Quotes
• Steve Boylan, PE, Assistant Vice President, GAI Consultants:
"Mark brings significant expertise and leadership to GAI's design team, and will be a vital part of our growth and ability to better serve our clients."

About GAI Consultants: Transforming ideas into reality® since 1958, GAI is an employee-owned planning, engineering, and environmental consulting firm providing local expertise to worldwide clients in the energy, transportation, development, government, and industrial markets. Visit us at http://gaiconsultants.com.

Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants), Facebook (gaiconsultants), LinkedIn (gai-consultants-inc-), and YouTube (gaiconsultants).

Contact
Brittney LeTourneau
***@gaiconsultants.com
End
Source:GAI Consultants
Email:***@gaiconsultants.com Email Verified
Tags:Transportation, Diverging Diamond, New Hire
Industry:Engineering
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GAI Consultants, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share