News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mark Owen, PE Joins GAI Consultants
National Engineering Firm Adds Leading Senior Project Manager and Roadway Design Expert to Southeast Operations
Highlights/Key Facts
• Some of his notable projects include the I-95/Viera Boulevard Diverging Diamond Interchange in District 5, the I-75/Golden Gate Parkway interchange in District 1, the I-75/SR 64 interchange in District 1, and the SR 528/Narcoossee Road Interchange for the Orlando Orange County Expressway Authority.
• Mark has also been the Engineering Manager on numerous Project Development and Environment studies throughout the state of Florida.
• He holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Alabama and is a registered professional engineer in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia.
• In addition, Mark is involved with a number of professional organizations, including the American Society of Civil Engineers, Florida Institute of Consulting Engineers, and the Florida Engineering Society.
• He will serve GAI's clients from the firm's Orlando office.
Quotes
• Steve Boylan, PE, Assistant Vice President, GAI Consultants:
"Mark brings significant expertise and leadership to GAI's design team, and will be a vital part of our growth and ability to better serve our clients."
About GAI Consultants:
Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants)
Contact
Brittney LeTourneau
***@gaiconsultants.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse