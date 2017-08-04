Meritage Homes Distinguished with 2017 Avid Awards for Highest Customer Satisfaction Ratings

Raleigh Division Takes Coveted Honor as Avid Diamond Award Winner

-- Meritage Homes today announced that seven of its divisions have been honored with 2017 Avid Awards for excellence in homebuyer satisfaction. The company's Raleigh Division was named the U.S. Avid Diamond Award recipient, a top honor for scoring the highest customer satisfaction ratings nationwide at move-in."Customer satisfaction is at the forefront of everything we do –– it's a complete team effort and part of our customer-first culture," said Lawrence Lane, division president at Meritage Homes - Raleigh. "We aim to exceed home buying expectations and set the gold standard for great customer experiences. Being an Avid Award winner is the ultimate validation for a job well done."For the past 14 years, the Avid Awards have been regarded as a trusted benchmark of customer service performance in the homebuilding industry. In addition to the Diamond Award, the program also honors top building companies on a regional level with the Avid Gold Award and Avid Benchmark Award.Meritage's Austin, Orlando and Southern California divisions were recognized with the Avid Gold Award while the company's Houston, San Antonio and Northern California Divisions took home the Avid Benchmark Award."In keeping with Meritage's brand promise of LIFE. BUILT. BETTER., our goal is to make the home buying experience as seamless and enjoyable as possible," said Camille Nesbitt, vice president of national customer relations at Meritage Homes. "We are proud of our entire team of dedicated employees and trade partners, who have all set the bar for home quality and customer service across the country."This year's Avid Awards program had a record number of 1,445 qualifying builders from the United States and Canada. Homeowners who purchased new homes in 2016 were surveyed to determine the winners of the 2017 awards.Meritage Homes is the eighth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2016. Meritage Homes builds and sells single-family homes for first- time, move-up, luxury and active adult buyers across the Western, Southern and Southeastern United States. Meritage Homes builds in markets including Sacramento, San Francisco Bay area, southern coastal and Inland Empire markets in California; Houston, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Austin and San Antonio, Texas; Phoenix/Scottsdale, Green Valley and Tucson, Arizona; Denver and Fort Collins, Colorado; Orlando, Tampa and south Florida; Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina; Greenville-Spartanburg and York County, South Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; and Atlanta, Georgia.Meritage Homes has designed and built over 100,000 homes in its 32-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage Homes is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.