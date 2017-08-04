Specialty Cars Drive Crowds to "Cruisin' the '50s" Car Show in Newburyport

WNBP Cruisin' the '50s

-- "Cruisin' the '50s," the annual car show hosted by Port Broadcasting that draws thousands of people to Newburyport, MA, is shaping up well with new and exciting entries signing up daily. The free event takes place Thursday, August 17 from 5-8 p.m. on the closed streets of the downtown, accompanied by a concert of classic 1960's music by The Transistors in Market Square. The rain date is August 24th.Wes Pettengill, curator of the event, announced that one of the featured cars, to be displayed in front of M.K. Bennati Jewelers at the base of State Street, will be a stunning 1934 Packard Convertible Sedan. The "Super 8" model sports the optional side mount tires, huge 142" wheelbase and a unique color scheme."For decades, Packard was consideredluxury automobile in the pre-World War II era, outselling all other luxury makes combined. In 1934, a base Chevrolet model began at $365; this massive 5,000-lb. Packard model sold for an amazing $4,300 at the height of the Depression era," he said.Pettengill noted that most of the full classic cars of the 1930s were hand-built and could be individualized by the owner. "The buyer could pick paint colors, interior materials and more, making this mandarin and cream-colored Packard truly one of a kind," he said.All of the 250 vehicles are hand-selected for this event by invitation, which ensures the finest American and European automobiles, motorcycles, rare and obscure cars from around New England will be on hand. This car show is rounded some of the best hot rods and customs in the Northeast.Some of the stand-outs will include:• a 1933 Hupmobile Convertible Coupe in maroon hailing from Tewksbury, MA. With less than a handful left of this model, it's sure to be a stand out as it was scarce event when new.• a "real deal" Yenko Nova, this well-documented super muscle car on State Street will draw admirers as well. Don Yenko Chevrolet of the East Coast was known to special order high-performance engines not generally available to the public and add his own distinctive striping.• an original 1941 Willys Americar Coupe that once cruised in front of Fowles decades ago. These cars were favored at the drag strip, with modern V-8 engines replacing the economic four-cylinder engine that was standard equipment. The car's owner, now from Rochester, NH, returns Newburyport, where he once worked in several area auto parts stores mostly specializing in automotive paint.• The "Kool Bee," a yellow and black 1956 Ford Sunliner convertible that is considered to be a mild custom. Also known as "The Bumble Bee," this Ford from Manchester, NH, has been a worthy trophy winner since it debuted some 25 years ago.Please note: Classic car participation is by invitation and