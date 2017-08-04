News By Tag
GENE Commerce Named as Finalist in Two Categories for the Wirehive 100 Awards
The Wirehive 100 was established in 2012 to highlight and celebrate the wealth of digital talent in the South of England. Once again the categories have been updated and expanded, affording the best opportunity to showcase the rich variety of work that comes out of this area.
The nominated Best B2B Site of the Year highlights work on Hornby Hobbies new Magento 2 B2B website, which features exciting ERP integration to provide a unique and personalised B2B ecommerce experience for the Hornby Hobbies audience.
The nominated Temple Spa site is also built on the latest Magento 2 Commerce (formerly Enterprise Edition) platform, which has seen mobile revenue increase by 139% year on year.
At the heart of the awards is the Wirehive 100 League Table. In addition to the two categories GENE Commerce is also in the running for the Wirehive 100 league table of agencies outside of London. The League Table and award nominations will be announced at the awards ceremony on Thursday 12th October, 2017 at O2 Guildhall in Southampton.
Matt Parkinson, MD at GENE Commerce (http://www.gene.co.uk/
"We're proud to say that GENE Commerce's Magento 2 development work is gaining recognition for both the B2B and B2C sectors. Working collaboratively with Hornby Hobbies and Temple Spa, we have produced some diverse and exciting ecommerce sites. We're happy with the results these sites have delivered for these clients so far and look forward to seeing what the future holds."
