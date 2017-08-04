News By Tag
Summer Sizzles at Newburyport ArtWalk on August 19th
Participating galleries include: Alan Bull Studio, Connor Summers Gallery, Firehouse Center for the Arts, Indigo Artist Studio, Newburyport Art Association, Paper Moon Artisan Gallery, Paula Estey Gallery, Sisters We Three, Somerby's Landing Sculpture Park, Studio 8 Gallery, Sweethaven Gallery, and Valerie's Gallery.
The ArtWalk map is available at the Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, the passageway between State and Inn Street, and at ArtWalk Partners' locations.
Among the special activities planned for August's ArtWalk are:
Indigo Artist Studio: Artist, printmaker, Keith Rendall from Wiscasset, ME, known for his monumental woodcuts, returns to Newburyport and Indigo Artist Studio for the second time. Rendall creates large-scale prints, woodcuts and etchings of creatures found among the lakes, streams, rivers, bays and other waterways of Maine. Using beautiful Japanese papers and framed with his own hand carved frames, these amazing "unique prints" are not to be missed. Indigo studio artist and owner, Mary Arthur Pollak, will be exhibiting new monotypes including abstract landscapes and carborundum prints of the Maine shore. Visit with the artists and enjoy refreshments.53 Middle Street, Newburyport
Valerie's Gallery: Meet third-generation wood worker Paul Beauregard (12-2 p.m.) and New Hampshire-based jewelry designer Elise Moran (2-5 p.m.) at Valerie's Gallery on Saturday, Aug. 19. Now "retired," Paul creates a wide variety of beautifully carved birds. Elise is renowned for her botanical collections as well as more contemporary pieces. 26 State Street, Newburyport
Paula Estey Gallery (PEG): Discover "Summer in the City: The Brooklyn Show," co-curated with Newburyport/
Sweethaven Gallery: "Plum Island Horizons," photographic landscapes of Plum Island by George Disario, Cameron Sesto, Ezra Sesto, and Sweethaven owner Greg Nikas are on display from Aug. 16 to Sept. 17.Meet the artists at the opening reception during Newburyport ArtWalk, Aug. 19 from 1-6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. 25L Inn Street, Newburyport
Newburyport Art Association:
Firehouse Center for the Arts: "Color Me In"an exhibit of oil paintings by Mia Cross features whimsical portraiture composed from a mosaic of color swatches and patterns, and inspired by the artist's love for vintage objects and clothing. On view from Aug. 16-Sept. 10, there will be an Artist Reception on Aug. 19 from 1-3 p.m, Market Square, Newburyport
About ArtWalk
The 2017 Newburyport ArtWalk events are held four Saturdays a year. They are free and open to the public. A collaborative of galleries offer special exhibitions, artist demos, lectures, tours, and visual art all within easy walking distance in historic downtown Newburyport. Local restaurants, cafes and coffee shops also display original art on a rotating basis. ArtWalk 2017 participants include: Alan Bull Studio, Connor Summers Gallery, Firehouse Center for the Arts, Indigo Artist Studio, Newburyport Art Association, Paper Moon Gallery, Paula Estey Gallery, Sisters We Three, Somerby's Landing Sculpture Park, Studio 8 Gallery, Sweethaven Gallery, and Valerie's Gallery. ArtWalk partner businesses include: Atomic Cafe Coffee Roasters, Commune Cafe, Plum Island Coffee Roasters, the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, Middle Street Foods, Jim Bragg of Coldwell Banker, and Strem Chemicals. Visit http://www.facebook.com/
