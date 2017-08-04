 
News By Tag
* Free Tour
* Galleries
* Reception
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Newburyport
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654


Summer Sizzles at Newburyport ArtWalk on August 19th

 
 
Downtown Newburyport by Buddy Pritchett at NAA ArtWalk
Downtown Newburyport by Buddy Pritchett at NAA ArtWalk
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Free Tour
* Galleries
* Reception

Industry:
* Arts

Location:
* Newburyport - Massachusetts - US

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Discover the beauty of summer and culture on the North Shore in a free, self-guided tour of art galleries. Newburyport ArtWalk returns on Saturday, August 19 from 11-6 p.m. Four times a year, the art community in this historic port city collectively opens its doors with special exhibits, artist discussions and more in a casual reception environment. The final ArtWalk of 2017 will be on November 4, 2017.

Participating galleries include: Alan Bull Studio, Connor Summers Gallery, Firehouse Center for the Arts, Indigo Artist Studio, Newburyport Art Association, Paper Moon Artisan Gallery, Paula Estey Gallery, Sisters We Three, Somerby's Landing Sculpture Park, Studio 8 Gallery, Sweethaven Gallery, and Valerie's Gallery.

The ArtWalk map is available at  the Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, the passageway between State and Inn Street, and at ArtWalk Partners' locations.

Among the special activities planned for August's ArtWalk are:

Indigo Artist Studio: Artist, printmaker, Keith Rendall from Wiscasset, ME, known for his monumental woodcuts, returns to Newburyport and Indigo Artist Studio for the second time. Rendall creates large-scale prints, woodcuts and etchings of creatures found among the lakes, streams, rivers, bays and other waterways of Maine.  Using beautiful Japanese papers and framed with his own hand carved frames, these amazing  "unique prints" are not to be missed. Indigo studio artist and owner, Mary Arthur Pollak, will be exhibiting new monotypes including abstract landscapes and carborundum prints of the Maine shore. Visit with the artists and enjoy refreshments.53 Middle Street, Newburyport

Valerie's Gallery: Meet third-generation wood worker Paul Beauregard (12-2 p.m.) and New Hampshire-based jewelry designer Elise Moran (2-5 p.m.) at Valerie's Gallery on Saturday, Aug.  19. Now "retired," Paul creates a wide variety of beautifully carved birds. Elise is renowned for her botanical collections as well as more contemporary pieces.  26 State Street, Newburyport

Paula Estey Gallery (PEG): Discover "Summer in the City: The Brooklyn Show," co-curated with Newburyport/New Yorker David Turchin, featuring more than 50 works by the young and seasoned upstarts in the Brooklyn art world. Some of these artists are in museums and major galleries in New York, and many have been consigned to PEG from several New York galleries. 3 Harris Street, Newburyport

Sweethaven Gallery: "Plum Island Horizons," photographic landscapes of Plum Island by George Disario, Cameron Sesto, Ezra Sesto, and Sweethaven owner Greg Nikas are on display from Aug. 16 to Sept. 17.Meet the artists at the opening reception during Newburyport ArtWalk, Aug. 19 from 1-6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. 25L Inn Street, Newburyport

Newburyport Art Association: On view during ArtWalk will be three shows: "8 Cubed" in the Hartson Gallery; NAA Featured Interest Group - Band of Brushes – "Reflections On people, On places, On things"; and Featured Artist Show, Buddy Pritchett  "Colorist Realism Series" in the Hills Gallery. Pritchett will host his opening reception the evening of ArtWalk, 6-8 p.m. in the Sargent Gallery. The NAA will be open Saturday, August 19, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. 65 Water Street, Newburyport

Firehouse Center for the Arts: "Color Me In"an exhibit of oil paintings by Mia Cross features whimsical portraiture composed from a mosaic of color swatches and patterns, and inspired by the artist's love for vintage objects and clothing. On view from Aug. 16-Sept. 10, there will be an Artist Reception on Aug. 19 from 1-3 p.m, Market Square, Newburyport

About ArtWalk

The 2017 Newburyport ArtWalk events are held four Saturdays a year. They are free and open to the public. A collaborative of galleries offer special exhibitions, artist demos, lectures, tours, and visual art all within easy walking distance in historic downtown Newburyport. Local restaurants, cafes and coffee shops also display original art on a rotating basis. ArtWalk 2017 participants include: Alan Bull Studio, Connor Summers Gallery, Firehouse Center for the Arts, Indigo Artist Studio, Newburyport Art Association, Paper Moon Gallery, Paula Estey Gallery, Sisters We Three, Somerby's Landing Sculpture Park, Studio 8 Gallery, Sweethaven Gallery, and Valerie's Gallery. ArtWalk partner businesses include: Atomic Cafe Coffee Roasters, Commune Cafe, Plum Island Coffee Roasters, the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, Middle Street Foods, Jim Bragg of Coldwell Banker, and Strem Chemicals. Visit http://www.facebook.com/NewburyportArtWalk to stay informed of the latest activities.

Contact
Julie Cook
***@cookbowe.com
End
Source:Newburyport ArtWalk
Email:***@cookbowe.com Email Verified
Tags:Free Tour, Galleries, Reception
Industry:Arts
Location:Newburyport - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cook Bowe Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share