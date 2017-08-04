News By Tag
Matthew S. LaBeau Joins the Collins Einhorn Farrell General and Automotive Liability Practice Group
LaBeau has extensive experience in defending catastrophic No-Fault claims, as well consulting insurers regarding catastrophic claims prior to litigation. His background also includes involvement in all aspects of the litigation process from the discovery process through trial, routinely resulting in successful results for his clients. LaBeau has frequently made presentations throughout the State of Michigan on various topics relating to claims under the Michigan No-Fault Act, uninsured/underinsured motorist claims, and automobile negligence.
LaBeau received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, cum laude, from Western Michigan University in 2003 and went on to obtain a Juris Doctor from Wayne State University Law School in 2006. LaBeau has been a listed "Rising Star" by Michigan Super Lawyers® Magazine every year since 2012.
LaBeau is involved with a number of organizations including the Detroit Metropolitan Bar Association, the Monroe County Bar Association, and the Association of Defense Trial Counsel, including as Past President. He is also active in his local community, where he currently serves as a member of the city's Parks and Recreation Commission for Grosse Pointe Park.
About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, and employment and workers compensation.
For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.
