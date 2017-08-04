 
August 2017





Midland Commerce Insurance Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

St. Louis insurance agency owner has more than 20 years of industry experience
 
ST. LOUIS - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Midland Commerce Insurance recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Midland Commerce Insurance is a full-service insurance agency founded in 2017 that specializes in workers' compensation and liability insurance.  The company is owned by Matt Naumann, who has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry.  The office is located at 11477 Olde Cabin Road in St. Louis, Mo.

"Valley Insurance Agency Alliance gives me access to markets that I wouldn't be able to reach on my own," said Midland Commerce Insurance owner Matt Naumann.  "I look forward to working and growing with the alliance so that, when the time is right, I can pass my successful company on to my children."

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.

For more information about Midland Commerce Insurance, call (314) 328-6300 or visit http://www.mciinsure.com.

