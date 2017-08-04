Church of Scientology's Volunteer Ministers of Florida Honor Patriot Day with Dinner, Awards Banq

The tragic events of 9/11 sparked a world-wide movement for individuals around the world to become forces for good. The Volunteer Ministers of Florida honor this individuals with their annual Patriot Day Dinner.

Contact

Lisa Mansell

***@cos.flag.org Lisa Mansell

End

-- On Saturday, September 9at the historic Fort Harrison in downtown Clearwater, the Volunteer Ministers of Florida Bay will honor Patriot Day with a tribute to the patriots of 9/11. The event will begin at 6 and there is no cost to attend."The Volunteer Ministers were one of the first groups to arrive at Ground Zero," said Glendy Goodsell, the Executive Director of the Volunteer Ministers, "and we were one of the last to leave. 800 Volunteer Ministers served the people of New York during a horrible time for our country. We want to take this opportunity to thank those who have kept America free, and also acknowledge those who are making their presence felt through their own humanitarian actions."Guests will enjoy a buffet dinner prepared by the Fort Harrison's Gold-medal winning chefs. Local non-profits will be acknowledged for their daily acts of heroism in the community. A concert featuring the Flag Band will follow the awards.Regarding the Volunteer Ministers, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard once said "If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance."For the past 30 years, Volunteer Ministers have been assisting their fellow man in disaster zones around the world. To that end, the Volunteer Ministers partner with relief agencies, law enforcement, first responders and residents to bring calm to areas of upheaval."The Volunteer Ministers worked with great energy and great compassion at Ground Zero, helping to ease the physical burdens and mental strains of the rescue workers. The organization, the caring, and the dedication of your Volunteer Ministers were exceptional, very much appreciated, and will long be remembered by those who received their help. I cannot thank the Volunteers enough," said a Department Chief from the New York Police in the wake of 9/11.If you would like more information about attending the Patriot Day Banquet, please contact Glendy Goodsell at (727) 467-6965.About the Volunteer Ministers: The Volunteer Minister program was created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who described the Volunteer Minister as "a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others." The Volunteer Minister program is a broad initiative bringing effective physical and spiritual assistance to anyone, anywhere. The training is open to anyone who desires to help others and empower them to overcome difficulties and change conditions for the better.