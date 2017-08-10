 
Heinsohn's Country Store Presenting at Four Texas Trophy Hunter's Shows

 
 
NEW ULM, Texas - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Heinsohn's Country Store presented their meat processing equipment at the Texas Trophy Hunter's Show on August 4th at the NRG Centerin Houston. They featured their ProProcessor brand of commercial meat processing equipment that included sausage stuffers, meat tenderizers, grinders and vacuum machines.

Leslie Heinsohn, the owner of Heinsohn's Country Store, expressed his pleasure with the event, "We had a large turn out, and met a number of great people. I think show-goers were impressed with the quality and price of our products. Going to the show allows people to ask questions and physically touch the products."

In case you missed the event in Houston there will be three more shows you can attend this summer.  The next will be in Fort Worth. Heinsohn's will be at the Texas Trophy Hunter's "HUNTERS EXTRAVAGANZA 2017" show on August 11-13, Booth #543. The following show will be in San Antonio August 18 through the 20th, booth #425, and the last in Corpus Christi on August 25 through the 27th, booth #1216.

The Texas Trophy Hunter Show "The Granddaddy of ALL Texas hunting shows" features 200-400 booths. It's a great way for hunters and sportsman to try out the latest deer hunting equipment, hunting accessories, outdoor clothing, meat processing equipment, rifles, knives, archery and other exciting hunting gear. There are activities for the whole family including food, jumpy houses, and fishing for the kids.

For specific details about the Texas Trophy Hunter's HUNTERS EXTRAVAGANZA 2017 (https://www.ttha.com/hunters-extravaganza/) visit their website. For more information about Heinsohn's Country Store (http://texastastes.com/) visit Texastastes.com, and for the ProProcessor brand (http://www.proprocessor.com/) visit proprocessor.com. For any additional questions call (1-800-300-5081) or stop by the store.

