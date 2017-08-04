News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Melissa A. Curtin contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
Inspirational leader shares her story of facing life's wake-up calls
In an inspiring story titled, "Awakening Opportunity,"
Melissa says, "My life has been peppered with a spectrum of wake-up calls, in varying colorful degrees. Until I was abruptly faced with a major wake-up call that dramatically altered my life, perspective, and direction, I had not recognized the less intense ones. This blaring siren of a wake-up call launched my awakening process. As an emergency aortic thoracic dissection, and open-heart surgery survivor, my awakening expedition was not paved smooth with golden reflectors perfectly marking my every turn. However, my choice to consciously explore this journey revealed a beautiful orchestration of self-discovery and transformation. Conscious navigation has made this transformational journey palatable, even through difficult, hair-raising moments."
Melissa A. Curtin is an inspirational leader who loves connecting with others on their transformational and awakening path. Her emergency aortic thoracic dissection, and open-heart surgery served as the catalyst to reconnect with her own heart, passions, and life purpose. She empowers others to connect with their hearts to discover their authentic expression, magnetize their intentions, and create fulfilling lives. Melissa has guided intention groups for several years, and has developed a theme-based intention group program, and e-course series. She offers intention coaching, and facilitates workshops, and events. Melissa is in the editing stage of her self-help book, "Awakening Wisdom: The Heart of Transformation"
Thirteen authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
A gift for you at:http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-285-7218
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com (mailto:team@
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediaventures.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse