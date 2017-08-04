News By Tag
Is Invisalign More Comfortable Than Braces?
David Wilhite DDS - One of the most common questions people ask is "Is Invisalign More Comfortable Than Metal Braces?"
The pain from metal braces often come from the actual brackets themselves that rub against patients lips or sometimes wires that poke out of the back or sides.
Most patients report that they feel little or no pain from the Invisalign aligners. With Invisalign, you don't have any of those metal brackets or wires to rub against your mouth, tongue or gums. Invisalign aligners are also much kinder to the tissues of the lips and cheeks than traditional braces are.
Another advantage of Invisalign is that you can also remove the aligners if you feel you need to in order to give your teeth a break if you are feeling uncomfortable, which is an option you won't have with traditional metal braces. Aligners made from SmartTrack material which is more comfortable, better fitting, and also makes them easier to put on and take off.
Taking the aligners out is a great advantage for you. If you're going to a special occasion and don't want to wear your aligners, you can take them out and no one will ever know that you are going through teeth straightening treatment.
