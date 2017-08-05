Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival Returns To Nuke Em High Again

Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival will host the New York State Premiere of Troma's Return to Return to Nuke Em High aka Vol. 2, the second half of Lloyd Kaufman's two-film sequel to the company's cult classic Nuke Em High.

RETURN TO NUKE 'EM HIGH VOL 2

End

-- The festival held the world premiere of the first re-boot two years ago.Return to Return to Nuke Em High aka Vol. 2 had its world premiere at Cannes. The series deals with students battling mutant monsters, oppressive authority figures, sexual urges, and good taste at a contaminated high school. Buffalo Dreams runs for 10 days, Friday, November 3rd - Sunday, Nov. 12th, at Dipson's Eastern Hills Cinema and at the Screening Room Cinema Cafe."Buffalo Dreams is proud to continue its association with Lloyd and the Troma team," says festival co-founder Gregory Lamberson. "The premiere for Return to Nuke Em High Vol. 1 was the craziest in Buffalo history! Lloyd shot his last three films, including Poultrygeist, in Buffalo-Niagara, making Western New York the Tromaville-away-from-Tromaville. We've recognized Lloyd and his wife, Pat Sweeney Kaufman, for their important contributions to our local film industry, and we're thrilled to present the epic conclusion to this legendary franchise on the big screen at the Eastern Hills Cinema."Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival previously announced it will host the world premiere of 666pm, the new horror comedy directed by Jim Klock, who co-directed last year's audience pleasing Massacre on Aisle 12.The festival's mission is to present the best independent films from around the world in the genres of action, animation, documentary, drama, fantasy, horror, sci-fi and thriller.Last year, Lamberson and his partner, Chris Scioli, integrated Buffalo Dreams Family Film Festival, spotlighting young student, family and children's films, and this year the pair will launch the Lois Weber Award in recognition of excellence by female filmmakers, named after the first female filmmaker in the US. Author Jeff Strand will judge the Unproduced Screenplay Competition.The Late Deadline for micro-short, short, short feature, feature and screenplay competitions is August 26th, via FilmFreeway and Withoutabox.Sponsors for Buffalo Dreams so far include Buffalo Comic-Con, Earplug Podcast Network, Ominous Press, Sleeping Giant Collectibles, Thursday Night Terrors and WBBZ-TV.Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival:Trailer for Return to Return to Nuke Em High aka Vol. 2: