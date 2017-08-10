News By Tag
Need The Best Cable Equipment Repairs??
If you are unsatisfied with your current cable television equipment repairs, why not come to the experts?
You can also be confident that your sales representative knows what they are talking about and can help you with your planning. With Tulsat you get:
Direct access by phone to Technicians:
Free Online Reporting Dashboard
The technicians are seasoned veterans in the repair of all major OEM brands of CATV equipment
They have Forty Plus years in the CATV industry
Seven established repair facilities across the country
Years of combined bench experience in the service and repair of RF, Digital and Fiber CATV equipment
We have certified Cisco System Engineers on staff
Continually investing in training and application of new service and repair tools
So why keep losing money and time on other repair facilities? Give Tulsat your business and rest much easier. Call them at 800-331-5997 http://www.tulsat.com/
Page Updated Last on: Aug 10, 2017