August 2017
Need The Best Cable Equipment Repairs??

If you are unsatisfied with your current cable television equipment repairs, why not come to the experts?
 
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- This isn't hyperbole.  We have used many different people over the years. Usually in order to get the cheapest price.  We were wrong to ever change.  Tulsat may not be the cheapest, but they also are not the most expensive either.  What it really comes down to is quality of work.  We always get what we need from Tulsat.  We have even gotten emergency equipment replacements over night when it was absolutely crucial.

You can also be confident that your sales representative knows what they are talking about and can help you with your planning.  With Tulsat you get:

Direct access by phone to Technicians: M-F 8am – 5pm

Free Online Reporting Dashboard

The technicians are seasoned veterans in the repair of all major OEM brands of CATV equipment

They have Forty Plus years in the CATV industry

Seven established repair facilities across the country

Years of combined bench experience in the service and repair of RF, Digital and Fiber CATV equipment

We have certified Cisco System Engineers on staff

Continually investing in training and application of new service and repair tools

So why keep losing money and time on other repair facilities?  Give Tulsat your business and rest much easier.  Call them at 800-331-5997 http://www.tulsat.com/

Page Updated Last on: Aug 10, 2017
