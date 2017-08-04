 
News By Tag
* John R. Wood
* Sanibel Realtor
* Fort Myers Realtor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sanibel Island
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654

Welcome Adnan Dedic to John R. Wood Realtors

John R Wood announce the addition of Adnan Dedic to our team of southwest Florida Realtors.
 
 
dedic crop
dedic crop
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* John R. Wood
* Sanibel Realtor
* Fort Myers Realtor

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Sanibel Island - Florida - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- John R. Wood Properties (http://www.sanibelrealestatemarket.com/about-sanibel-island-real-estate/) is proud to announce the addition of a new luxury real estate agent to our Southwest Florida team.  We are always attracting the highest and most qualified real estate talent in the area because we know what agents need and how to provide the best level marketing and sales support to ensure our agent's success.

Welcome Adnan Dedic
Adnan Dedic created ProHomeHunters to give people the comfort and ability of searching for a home the same way Realtors do. ProHomeHunter allows users to use the search engine that combines all MLS databases of SouthWest Florida and allows users to search every property for sale. The database is constantly updated, which means you'll always be updated on every home. ProHomeHunters also allows sellers to get free home quotes on the home they are thinking about selling. The seller will be able to have a 1on1 meeting with Adnan to get his expertise on selling a home in SouthWest Florida.

Adnan was born In Germany and moved to America when he was four years old. Adnan and his family escaped war-torn Bosnia to seek a better lifestyle for everyone. His journey has put him in a place where ambitions drive him to reach success. Graduating with his bachelors in Health Science and a minor in Business from Florida Gulf Coast University, Adnan decided entrepreneurship and real estate was his calling. Adnan has had experience pitching to the popular TV show "Shark Tank" and was titled to Young Entrepreneur of the year by Buzzprize.  As one of the top real estate agents in SouthWest Florida, an athlete and developing speaker; Adnan seeks to inspire and guide individuals along their journey. Adnan takes great pride in the relationships he builds and will always work relentlessly on the client's behalf to help them achieve their real estate goals.

View more about Adnan HERE Adnan Dedic (http://www.sanibelrealestatemarket.com/agents/adnan-dedic/)

Contact
Rebecca Look
***@sanibelmarketplace.com
End
Source:John R. Wood
Email:***@sanibelmarketplace.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
John R. Wood Island Real Estate Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share