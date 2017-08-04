News By Tag
Welcome Adnan Dedic to John R. Wood Realtors
John R Wood announce the addition of Adnan Dedic to our team of southwest Florida Realtors.
Welcome Adnan Dedic
Adnan Dedic created ProHomeHunters to give people the comfort and ability of searching for a home the same way Realtors do. ProHomeHunter allows users to use the search engine that combines all MLS databases of SouthWest Florida and allows users to search every property for sale. The database is constantly updated, which means you'll always be updated on every home. ProHomeHunters also allows sellers to get free home quotes on the home they are thinking about selling. The seller will be able to have a 1on1 meeting with Adnan to get his expertise on selling a home in SouthWest Florida.
Adnan was born In Germany and moved to America when he was four years old. Adnan and his family escaped war-torn Bosnia to seek a better lifestyle for everyone. His journey has put him in a place where ambitions drive him to reach success. Graduating with his bachelors in Health Science and a minor in Business from Florida Gulf Coast University, Adnan decided entrepreneurship and real estate was his calling. Adnan has had experience pitching to the popular TV show "Shark Tank" and was titled to Young Entrepreneur of the year by Buzzprize. As one of the top real estate agents in SouthWest Florida, an athlete and developing speaker; Adnan seeks to inspire and guide individuals along their journey. Adnan takes great pride in the relationships he builds and will always work relentlessly on the client's behalf to help them achieve their real estate goals.
View more about Adnan HERE Adnan Dedic (http://www.sanibelrealestatemarket.com/
