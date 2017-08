Rapper Zane Smith announces new album "Rebel"

Weekly video releases reveal insights into the stories behind the music being made

Zane Smith - "Rebel"

Contact

AMW Group

***@amworldgroup.com AMW Group

End

-- Atlanta area rap artist and producer Zane Smith has announced the release of his third album "Rebel." The emerging rapper's 8-track release can be downloaded and streamed FREE via Datpiff (http://www.datpiff.com/Zane-Smith-Rebel-mixtape.849098.html). Those who wish to support Zane Smith's music may for purchase the album via online retailers. (http://hyperurl.co/gsvtg0)You won't find songs glorifying drug abuse, sexual objectification of women or copious amounts of cash on rapper Zane Smith's new album "Rebel" (https://soundcloud.com/zanesmithmusic/sets/rebel). Instead, Zane takes listeners on a thoughtful inspection of life issues, including religion, work life, and real expressions of the entire range of emotions, from pain to joy. This natural rebelliousness not only inspired the title of the album, but is what propels Zane through life and art.says Zane in verse two of his song "Joy & Pain".Because of the nature of "Rebel", Zane will be releasing weekly videos through October that will not only entertain, but shed some light on the creative process behind the music. In addition to performance videos, intimate videos that make the viewer feel like Zane is performing just for them, Zane will be releasing explanation videos that feature his open, candid thoughts, feelings and insights that inspired on selected tracks from "Rebel". These videos will be available every Friday on Zane's YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/ zanesmithmusic ) channel. In addition to the weekly videos, a short film offering a behind the scenes look at the writing and recording process for the album is available here ( https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=eZ54M8FX6Bs&t=5s ).Zane's next album release is set for October 24th. "Grey" builds on the themes developed in "Rebel" and continues to uphold the standard of cerebral rap that Zane is known for.Zane Smith is an Atlanta area rapper, writer, and producer. His background in Media Arts has given him tools like graphic design, photography, video and sound production that allow him to create his own artistic identity. Zane draws from his real life experiences to create music that connects with a broad audience. He addresses everyday issues with his music, faith, religion, finance, work, and race, topics that inspire conversation about life. Zane's previous albums "Swatches" and "black", and his mixtape "Poetic Justice" have built the anticipation for his latest album, "Rebel". For more information, follow Zane on YouTube, Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Zane-Smith-Music-1610533589187074/)and Twitter (https://twitter.com/ZaneSmithMusic)