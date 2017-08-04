 
New Shareholders at EagleStone Tax & Wealth Advisors

 
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- EAGLESTONE TAX & WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. is pleased to announce that Tarun Mehta, Joseph Kantakevich, and Joseph Lager have become shareholders at the Firm, effective in 2017.

Tarun Mehta graduated cum laude with a BS degree in Psychology from City University of New York (CUNY) – Brooklyn College, and earned a dual JD/MBA from Fordham University.

Joseph Kantakevich graduated from the College of William & Mary with a Bachelors of Business Administration. He holds the Series 7 and 66 securities licenses as well as the Life, Health & Disability Insurance licenses and a Certificate in Financial Planning from Boston University.

Joseph Lager earned a BS in accounting from SUNY (State University of New York) New Paltz, graduating cum laude. He is a licensed CPA in Maryland and is on several CPA boards in the area.

We are very happy to welcome these experienced and knowledgeable gentlemen as Shareholders here at EagleStone Tax & Wealth Advisors, Inc.

Please join us in congratulating them on this achievement.

https://estwa.com/

