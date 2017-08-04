News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Shareholders at EagleStone Tax & Wealth Advisors
Tarun Mehta graduated cum laude with a BS degree in Psychology from City University of New York (CUNY) – Brooklyn College, and earned a dual JD/MBA from Fordham University.
Joseph Kantakevich graduated from the College of William & Mary with a Bachelors of Business Administration. He holds the Series 7 and 66 securities licenses as well as the Life, Health & Disability Insurance licenses and a Certificate in Financial Planning from Boston University.
Joseph Lager earned a BS in accounting from SUNY (State University of New York) New Paltz, graduating cum laude. He is a licensed CPA in Maryland and is on several CPA boards in the area.
We are very happy to welcome these experienced and knowledgeable gentlemen as Shareholders here at EagleStone Tax & Wealth Advisors, Inc.
Please join us in congratulating them on this achievement.
https://estwa.com/
Media Contact
Danielle Diffenderfer
3019179303
***@estwa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse