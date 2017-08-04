 
News By Tag
* Circumcision
* Newborns
* Infants
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Knoxville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654

wee MEDICAL announces new products for newborns and infants undergoing circumcision

 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- wee MEDICAL LLC introduces the wee SECURE infant restraint board and disposable wee STRAPS.  The wee SECURE is more comfortable and safer for newborns and infants up to one year of age. The wee SECURE and wee STRAPS were designed by a Pediatric Urologist who recognized the need for safer, more diverse circumcision and restraint products available to the medical community.

The wee SECURE infant restraint board is specially designed to be more comfortable for different baby sizes and ages. Its molded shape minimizes movement, and the board is lightweight but durable. The wee SECURE can be used for minor procedures such as IV access, X-rays, and others of short duration.

The affordable wee STRAPS, made from soft polyurethane, are disposable and latex-free. The straps are adjustable and utilize a hook-and-loop fastener to securely hold the infant.

Circumcisions are challenging, important procedures, and millions are performed each year.  wee MEDICAL is dedicated to providing the medical world with high quality, safer, adaptable-sized circumcision products.

For more information about wee MEDICAL and its products, visit http://weemedical.com/.

Contact
wee MEDICAL
support@weemedical.com
End
Source:
Email:***@weemedical.com Email Verified
Tags:Circumcision, Newborns, Infants
Industry:Health
Location:Knoxville - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share