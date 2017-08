wee MEDICAL announces new products for newborns and infants undergoing circumcision

Contact

wee MEDICAL

support@weemedical.com wee MEDICAL

End

--introduces theinfant restraint board and disposable. Theis more comfortable and safer for newborns and infants up to one year of age. Theandwere designed by a Pediatric Urologist who recognized the need for safer, more diverse circumcision and restraint products available to the medical community.Theinfant restraint board is specially designed to be more comfortable for different baby sizes and ages. Its molded shape minimizes movement, and the board is lightweight but durable. Thecan be used for minor procedures such as IV access, X-rays, and others of short duration.The affordable, made from soft polyurethane, are disposable and latex-free. The straps are adjustable and utilize a hook-and-loop fastener to securely hold the infant.Circumcisions are challenging, important procedures, and millions are performed each year.is dedicated to providing the medical world with high quality, safer, adaptable-sized circumcision products.For more information aboutand its products, visit http://weemedical.com/