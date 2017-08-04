News By Tag
wee MEDICAL announces new products for newborns and infants undergoing circumcision
The wee SECURE infant restraint board is specially designed to be more comfortable for different baby sizes and ages. Its molded shape minimizes movement, and the board is lightweight but durable. The wee SECURE can be used for minor procedures such as IV access, X-rays, and others of short duration.
The affordable wee STRAPS, made from soft polyurethane, are disposable and latex-free. The straps are adjustable and utilize a hook-and-loop fastener to securely hold the infant.
Circumcisions are challenging, important procedures, and millions are performed each year. wee MEDICAL is dedicated to providing the medical world with high quality, safer, adaptable-sized circumcision products.
For more information about wee MEDICAL and its products, visit http://weemedical.com/
