Finalists announced for the Innovative Climate Finance Tool Competition

--– In June this year, Climate Action opened submissions for the new Innovative Climate Finance Tool Competition, which aims at encouraging the development of new financial tools to facilitate sustainable investment.The winner of the competition will benefit from great exposure, and get the chance to have a five minute presentation at the Sustainable Investment Forum, which Climate Action organises in official partnership with UNEP Finance Initiative on 19 September 2017 during Climate Week NYC.The finalists will have to submit their full proposal by 25 August in order to be able to compete for the final stage and maybe be the lucky winner of the competition.The Climate Action team was honoured to receive numerous quality submissions and the deliberations were so difficult that it was eventually decided to designate six finalists instead of the initial five.The finalists of the competition are (in alphabetical order):, with CLAIM (Climate Liabilities Assessment Integrated Methodology), which is a proprietary and unique methodology to analyse climate strategies, allowing investors to go further in their carbon disclosure reporting and offering unique insights for long-term risk management., which submitted Climetrics, the world's first independent and publicly available tool that rates equity funds for their climate impact and aims to turn the equity fund market – worth more than €3 trillion in Europe – into a significant lever for mitigating climate change and transitioning to a low carbon economy., thanks to their online platform ClearlySo ATLAS, created to assess the social and environmental impact of businesses and investment portfolios., for their digital tool – called ARISTOTELES, which is designed to support the executive level of investment companies, financial institutions and financing banks monitoring and managing its renewable energy portfolios., which submitted The Pioneer Facility, an innovative debt fund to provide affordable working capital for enterprises producing and distributing sustainable energy, clean water and sanitation solutions to low income populations in developing countries in Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa., which launched the Sustainable Finance Facilities to unlock capital from investors and private finance institutions to bring monetary resources and capacity building into overlooked sectors such as forestry, agriculture and fisheries.The winner of the competition will be announced on 5 September, and will be presenting their Innovative Climate Finance Tool at the Sustainable Investment Forum on 19 September.