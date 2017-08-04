News By Tag
What Can I Do If I Suffer from TMJ Disorder - Dr. David Wilhite
Do you believe that you may be suffering from TMJ disorder? Continue reading to learn about the symptoms of TMJ disorder, what causes it and how you can treat it.
TMJ stands for temporomandibular joint. This joint connects your jaw to your skull. TMJ disorder is a recurring localized pain disorder that can headaches and pain in your jaw, jaw joint and surrounding muscles.
What Are the Symptoms of TMJ?
TMJ discomfort can make your everyday life more difficult because of constant or recurring pain. The symptoms can be mistaken for other issues. If you believe you are suffering from TMJ Disorder, you should schedule an examination with your dentist or doctor.
TMJ disorder symptoms can include:
• Headaches
• Pain or tenderness in your jaw
• Jaw clicking and popping
• Pain in your jaw joints
• Pain in or around your ears
• Earaches or ear pain
• Popping sounds in ears
• Pain while chewing
• Pain or aching in the facial area
• Locking of the jaw joint
• Stiff or achy neck
What Causes TMJ Disorders?
There are many things that can cause TMJ disorder such as:
• Injuries to teeth
• Misaligned teeth
• Injuries to jaw
• Grinding or clenching of teeth
• Connective tissue diseases
• Gum chewing
• Stress
• The TMJ joint moves out of its normal alignment
• The TMJ joint has eroded
• TMJ joint is affected by arthritis
• TMJ joint suffers a serious blow or impact
What Can I Do to Treat My TMJ?
Depending on the cause the symptoms of TMJ disorders may go away without treatment. When symptoms persist, and cause long term pain, there are a variety of treatment options your dentist or doctor can recommend.
David Wilhite is an experienced dentist in Plano, Texas who takes the comfort of his patients seriously.
