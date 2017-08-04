Launch of Ofsted Registered Childminders Booking Service in London

A unique booking platform, Daycarer.org launches Ofsted registered childminders booking service to help nannies and childminders in London to be booked by parents looking for nannies, childminders and babysitters in London and Surrey.

The child carer booking service helps nannies with a varied range of salary requirements and allows them to fit within the budget parameters of each client. Salaries for these jobs tend to vary, depending on a wide range of factors such as responsibilities, duties and experience level of nannies as well as their geographical location.



Nannies with special training, such as lifeguard, CPR or First Aid certification can be assured of better employment. It is as difficult for nannies to find lucrative jobs as it is hard for families to find caring, responsible nannies for their kids. Daycarer.org helps both parties and acts a platform to rely on.



