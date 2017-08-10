 
"Legends of Baja" doc with Steve McQueen official selection to FICTS Int Sports Film Festival Milan

Baja Sun Films announce their documentary "Legends of Baja", featuring never-before-seen digitally remastered film footage about the Baja 1000 Off-road Race of 1969 has been officially selected for Screening in Milan FICTS Film Festival
 
 
Legends of Baja - Movie Poster
Legends of Baja - Movie Poster
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- In 1969 when two Titans of Cinema got behind the wheels of their iconic race cars, cameras were rolling. On the ground, from the air and inside the vehicles, the film crew of Jack Cooperman captured all the thrills and spills of the Mexican Baja 1000.  "We have the only known film footage which shows Steve McQueen driving "The Baja Boot". Along with James Garner driving "The Good Year Grabber", says Producer Igor Kay who went on to say "these two men shared a deep friendship in real life, but were fierce competitors when it came to racing!" Under the most grueling of conditions they faced-off in the Mexican desert in a point-to-point race from Ensenadas to La Paz. For two days the men and their machines drove non-stop for nearly 1000 miles on the punishing rugged course known as "the Devil's Playground". More than 200 people entered the race, but less than half would finish and two paid with their lives. The same course is still raced today and it has remained relatively the same over the years.

Legends of Baja is Directed by Veteran Film Cameraman JackCooperman  and brings to life the gritty raw desert terrain and the exciting adrenaline-fuelled atmosphere of the infamous Baja 1000 Race of 1969.  A real Veteran of the Film Industry, Jack Cooperman is a BAFTA Nominee, Emmy Winner and ASC member. His many film credits include Titanic, Indiana Jones  and the Temple of Doom, Star Trek IV, and Top Gun. The film has been brought to life by Hollywood based Producer/Director/Editor Igor Kay, who is joined on the team by Award Winning Film Producer & Director, and BAFTA member Jane S. Linter in a Producer and Marketing role.

Featuring exclusive sound bites and racing by Steve McQueen, James Garner, and Mike Nesmith from (The Monkees) –  you will see extraordinary and breathtaking clips of Nesmith racing his bike, shot from an aerial view camera by Cooperman ndust trails streaming behind him as he bumps his way across the Baja desert at incredible break-neck speeds while"Never-before-seen" one-of-a-kind close-up film visuals and sound bites from Steve McQueen and James Garner at a pit stop, and blasting across the desert for 1000 miles in "The Boot and The Grabber" brings an air of relaxed fun from an era and time gone by. The 16mm film has been carefully digitally remastered for HD TV's, and online formats and by entry into the prestigious International Film Festival in Milan, Baja Sun Films hope to raise the necessary completion funds for the full length 90-minute documentary feature version (already in process).

For the team at Baja Sun Films, putting this film together has been a labor of love and great enjoyment over the past couple of years. Visiting Baja and marveling at how these guys made the 1000 mile trek in such blistering conditions they are now able through the Festival to bring this story to the attention of the World.

Click here to view the trailer  www.bajasunfilms.com | For Press Kit and further details please Contact: Igor@bajasunfilms.com

Follow us at :  IG @bajasunfilms | Twitter @bajasunfilms |

Facebook @bajasunfilms
Source:Baja Sun Films
Page Updated Last on: Aug 10, 2017
