News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Legends of Baja" doc with Steve McQueen official selection to FICTS Int Sports Film Festival Milan
Baja Sun Films announce their documentary "Legends of Baja", featuring never-before-seen digitally remastered film footage about the Baja 1000 Off-road Race of 1969 has been officially selected for Screening in Milan FICTS Film Festival
Legends of Baja is Directed by Veteran Film Cameraman JackCooperman and brings to life the gritty raw desert terrain and the exciting adrenaline-fuelled atmosphere of the infamous Baja 1000 Race of 1969. A real Veteran of the Film Industry, Jack Cooperman is a BAFTA Nominee, Emmy Winner and ASC member. His many film credits include Titanic, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Star Trek IV, and Top Gun. The film has been brought to life by Hollywood based Producer/Director/
Featuring exclusive sound bites and racing by Steve McQueen, James Garner, and Mike Nesmith from (The Monkees) – you will see extraordinary and breathtaking clips of Nesmith racing his bike, shot from an aerial view camera by Cooperman ndust trails streaming behind him as he bumps his way across the Baja desert at incredible break-neck speeds while"Never-
For the team at Baja Sun Films, putting this film together has been a labor of love and great enjoyment over the past couple of years. Visiting Baja and marveling at how these guys made the 1000 mile trek in such blistering conditions they are now able through the Festival to bring this story to the attention of the World.
Click here to view the trailer www.bajasunfilms.com | For Press Kit and further details please Contact: Igor@bajasunfilms.com
Follow us at : IG @bajasunfilms | Twitter @bajasunfilms |
Facebook @bajasunfilms
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 10, 2017