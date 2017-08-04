News By Tag
Gateway Council Announces Return of Girl Scout S'mores Cookie to 2018 Cookie Lineup
Gateway Council will continue to offer one of the two varieties of Girl Scout S'mores, which joins classics like Thin Mints®, Samoas®, and Trefoils®. This means consumers across our 16-county service area will again be able to get their hands on the delicious cookies, while powering unique and amazing experiences for girls with each and every cookie purchase.
"We are so excited for the return of Girl Scout S'mores, which our girls and cookie customers alike have loved!" said CEO Mary Anne Jacobs. "S'mores have such strong ties to our organization's history, and this cookie brings a new way for everyone to celebrate that. It's a delicious way for consumers to support girls and the experiences that help develop leadership skills through Girl Scouts."
Gateway Council will offer a crunchy graham sandwich cookie with creamy chocolate and marshmallowy filling, which is embossed with designs that honor Girl Scouts' Outdoor badges. This s'mores-inspired cookie, made with specialty ingredients, was created with emerging consumer trends in mind. It contains no artificial flavors or colors, high-fructose corn syrup, or hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils, making it the first cookie of its kind at Girl Scouts. Like other similar consumer products, Girl Scout S'mores may be priced higher than other Girl Scout Cookies, reflecting the cost of production.
The tradition of making and enjoying s'mores in the outdoors was popularized by Girl Scouts as early as the 1920s; it portrays Girl Scouts' longstanding commitment to all the outdoors has to offer girls. As reported in the Girl Scout Research Institute's "More Than S'mores," there's a positive correlation between outdoor experiences and girls' understanding of their leadership potential.
And Girl Scouts in Northeast and North Central Florida are able to do incredible things thanks to their cookie earnings, such as purchasing "Christmas in July" gifts for children at Wolfson, planning and saving for years to take a once-in-a-lifetime sailing adventure to Bimini, and creating sustainable community service projects that will make the world a better place for years to come. Each and every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies—100 percent of the net revenue of which stays local—is an investment in girls and their leadership capabilities, both now and in the future.
The 2018 Girl Scout Cookie Program® will begin Jan. 1 and run through March 4.
To learn more about Girl Scout S'mores and the Girl Scout Cookie Program®, and to find out when Girl Scouts will be selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org. For more information about Girl Scouts and how to join or volunteer, visit www.girlscouts.org/
