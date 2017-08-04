 
News By Tag
* gene synthesis, sgRNA library
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Monmouth Junction
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654


Synbio Tech. Announced the Establishment of Cooperative Relations with ALSTEM

Synbio Technologies, a leading international synthetic biology service company, recently announced a new partnership with ALSTEM, LLC, a US biotech company, with the aim of developing various human CRISPR-Cas9 sgRNA libraries.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
gene synthesis, sgRNA library

Industry:
Biotech

Location:
Monmouth Junction - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Partnerships

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Synbio Technologies Announced the Establishment of Cooperative Relations with ALSTEM

Synbio Technologies, a leading international synthetic biology service company, recently announced a new partnership with ALSTEM, LLC, a US biotech company, with the aim of developing various human CRISPR-Cas9 sgRNA libraries. These libraries will provide novel approaches for characterizing target and drug resistance genes of therapeutic significance. Related applications also promise to accelerate new drug development and advance the understanding of essential genes related to cancer. Applied to sgRNA primer chip synthesis technology, these libraries hold significant value of understanding the activity of pluripotent stem cell. These two companies will cooperate in product development for high throughput oligonucleotide synthesis and virus library applications, both with wide ranging potential for life science research.

About Synbio Technologies:

With its Syno® technology platform as a foundation, Synbio Technologies provides efficient services for next generation recombinant antibody libraries, the synthesis of genomic chromosomes, and advanced DNA data storage capabilities.

Synbio Technologies has established a complete synthetic biology platform from the synthesis of oligonucleotides and DNA fragments to the construction of chromosome genomes. Syno®3.0, the world's most advanced next generation of synthetic biology technology platform, provides high throughput DNA chip synthesis with exceptionally low cost. At the same time, Synbio Technologies leveraged the Syno® synthetic technology platform, to design and develop an advanced biological technology transformation and application platform, the Synbio GPS platform. In alignment with the central dogma of biology, the platform connects genotype/design and phenotype/application with the new, creation enabling, synotype. Through these "design – creation – application" technologies, Synbio Tech. enables gene discovery, and thereby advances genetic understanding and its potential to improve the individual's lives.

About ALSTEM, LLC:

Founded in 2012 by a team of scientists with deep experience at academic and industrial institutions, ALSTEM advances possibilities for stem cell research, virus packaging, genome editing, and cell immortalization. ALSTEM products have applications in wide-ranging life science areas including drug discovery, cell therapy, regenerative medicine, personalized medicine, toxicity testing, and metabolism. ALSTEM services extend the capacity and efficiency of research teams at large and small institutions worldwide. ALSTEM provides quick, responsive, expertise, with an unsurpassed value ratio of deliverables to cost. ALSTEM's accessible scientists have a successful track record, and bring an agile mindset to meeting and exceeding client expectations with quick turnaround times.

ALSTEM puts customer needs at the center of its guiding principles. This allows ALSTEM to become an extension of the customers' lab, and take a pride of ownership in their contribution toward mutual success.


Please visit http://www.synbio-tech.com/ for more information.
End
Source:
Email:***@synbio-tech.com Email Verified
Tags:gene synthesis, sgRNA library
Industry:Biotech
Location:Monmouth Junction - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Synbio Technologies PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share