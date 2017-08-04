News By Tag
EDANA Entertainment Teams Up with reLoved Leather
Owner of EDANA Entertainment Anita Sayago & reLoved Leather Founder & Designer Kenneathia Williams Team Up in the name of Passion & Fashion.
reLoved leather creates one of a kind handmade accessories. While they specialize in cuffs, they offer many other beautiful accessories, including, earrings, chokers, and more. Each leather cuff is handcrafted from upcycled, naturally distressed leather and embellished with vintage designer jewelry pieces such as antique shoe buckles, vintage brooches, fur clips and the like. Designer pieces that have become reLoved Leather's signature designer cuffs include Eisenberg, Julianna, Weiss and Kramer.
Kenneathia travels throughout the United States searching for specific, premium quality costume jewelry that includes Swarovski crystals, aurora borealis stones, an assortment of natural stones, turquoise, sterling silver and more.
Anita Sayago of EDANA Entertainment states: "We are so happy to have found Kenneathia and ReLoved Leather. All of our artist's love her products, as do we. They are as "uniquely made" as the owner herself! There is something very special about a piece of jewelry that has a story behind it and is handmade with the level of passion that Kenneathia brings to the table. That she has chosen Edana's artist's to endorse her beautiful product line is very exciting, as they share the "reLoved" stage with some iconic celebrity endorsers. We are thrilled to be teaming up with Kenneathia, and reLoved Leather."
Social Media Links for reLoved Leather:
http://www.relovedleather.com/
· Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
· Instagram: https://
Contact
Anita Sayago at EDANA Entertainment
8034310703
***@edanaentertainment.com
