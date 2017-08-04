News By Tag
EagleStone : New Office Location
EAGLESTONE TAX & WEALTH ADVISORS has made the conscious decision to stay in Montgomery County, as a sign of loyalty and dedication to Montgomery County and all it has to offer. The CEO & Founder, JAMES D. WARRING with his local roots, both born in Washington D.C. & raised here in the Montgomery County community, was instrumental in the organization's decision to remain local.
After reaching our 10 year anniversary as a growing organization, moving to new & larger office space was the next evolutionary step in expanding our presence in the Washington D.C., Montgomery County and surrounding areas. EAGLESTONE TAX & WEALTH ADVISORS is a comprehensive financial think tank, with over 300 clients nationwide, focusing on advising individuals, businesses, nonprofits and pensions make smart tax & investment decisions.
EAGLESTONE TAX & WEALTH ADVISORS is very pleased to be a part of such a sustainable location and look forward to our future here.
https://estwa.com/
Contact
Danielle Diffenderfer
***@estwa.com
