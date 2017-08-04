EagleStone : New Office Location

Contact

Danielle Diffenderfer

***@estwa.com Danielle Diffenderfer

End

-- EAGLESTONE TAX & WEALTH ADVISORS has moved into a new office space located at 1101 Wootton Parkway, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20852. The Tower Building is located at the intersection of Interstate 270 and Wootton Parkway, achieving many Energy Star Labels for efficiency, as well as obtaining a Gold Level LEED certification by the U.S. Green Building Council. The new office is located about 3 miles away from our previous location on North Washington Street, in the Rockville Town Center.EAGLESTONE TAX & WEALTH ADVISORS has made the conscious decision to stay in Montgomery County, as a sign of loyalty and dedication to Montgomery County and all it has to offer. The CEO & Founder, JAMES D. WARRING with his local roots, both born in Washington D.C. & raised here in the Montgomery County community, was instrumental in the organization's decision to remain local.After reaching our 10 year anniversary as a growing organization, moving to new & larger office space was the next evolutionary step in expanding our presence in the Washington D.C., Montgomery County and surrounding areas. EAGLESTONE TAX & WEALTH ADVISORS is a comprehensive financial think tank, with over 300 clients nationwide, focusing on advising individuals, businesses, nonprofits and pensions make smart tax & investment decisions.EAGLESTONE TAX & WEALTH ADVISORS is very pleased to be a part of such a sustainable location and look forward to our future here.