August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654


Jeff Pigliacampi Joins Intracoastal Bank as Portfolio Specialist

PALM COAST, Fla. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Bruce Page, President/CEO of Intracoastal Bank, is pleased to welcome Jeff Pigliacampi to the banking team as a Portfolio Specialist.

"Jeff has over 30 years of banking experience in loan administration/underwriting and credit analysis," said Bruce Page. "He has been in community banking since 2001 and realizes the difference, value and importance of what that means when serving our clients," added Bruce.

Jeff is a Volusia County native and graduated from the University of Florida with a BA degree in Finance/Business Administration. He has been in the banking industry in Volusia County since 1985.

Jeff's duties at Intracoastal Bank include providing a wide range of credit and sales support services to the bank's lending team such as preparation of credit approval packages, annual reviews, and renewals of complex credits.

He will also assist with coordinating credit and loan portfolio administration duties for and business relationship managers and senior lender, as well as support of all aspects of the credit policy function including underwriting, regulatory relations and compliance.

Intracoastal Bank is a locally owned and operated financial institution. Intracoastal Bank's Flagler County banking center is located at 1290 Palm Coast Parkway, NW, Palm Coast, Florida 32137. The Bank's Volusia County Banking Center is located at 2140 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL  32117. The Bank serves the Northeast and East Central Florida area. The bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products tailored to meet the needs of customers and the community including retail and commercial loan products, small business products and convenient 24-hour ATMs for customers and non-customers to use. The bank is a state charted commercial bank, member FDIC. Corporate information and e-banking are available at www.intracoastalbank.net. They can be reached at 386-447-1662, or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/intracoastalbank

Bruce Page
***@intracoastalbank.net
