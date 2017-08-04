 
News By Tag
* Rock Band
* New Music Video
* Canada
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654


Love, War & a Rock n Roll Dream

Up and coming Canadian rockers Still Eighteen have just released a music video for their song "Bullets & Dust", a captivating, Bowie-esque anthem with the intention to inspire change in a world all too in need of it.
 
 
STILL EIGHTEEN
STILL EIGHTEEN
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Rock Band
New Music Video
Canada

Industry:
Music

Location:
Toronto - Ontario - Canada

TORONTO - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Still Eighteen has been dubbed a "protest-rock trio" by the UK blog Emerging Indie Bands- which they think is pretty cool. Still Eighteen didn't set out with the intention of becoming a rock protest band but their move many years ago from Canada to the developing country of the Dominican Republic had a perspective shifting, life-changing effect on them, which has inspired many of their songs. Joey (lead singer and guitarist) has been a professional musician for most of his life, having fronted well-known Canadian band Platinum Blonde, among others.

In 2001, Joey fulfilled his dream of moving to a tropical island along with his wife, Karen, and their six-year-old daughter, Samantha. In addition to the beautiful beaches and friendly people, living in the Dominican Republic exposed the Ciotti family to the plight of the impoverished, environmental degradation and social injustice. This inspired Joey to begin writing songs that speak about these issues.

When Samantha got a little older, she caught her father's music bug and the two began jamming and writing songs together. Not wanting to be left out, Karen picked up the drumsticks and Still Eighteen was born!

Fast forward a few years... Still Eighteen's debut EP, Bullets to Dust is being heard around the world, http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1174519577?ls=1&app=i... The band performs often at the world's largest Hard Rock Hotel and have opened for eight time Grammy award winner Lauryn Hill!

In the end, for Still Eighteen, it's about rocking it out, while trying to make a positive difference in the world.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RG4FRICNzo0



Contact
Karen Ciotti
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Still Eighteen
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share