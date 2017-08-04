News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Love, War & a Rock n Roll Dream
Up and coming Canadian rockers Still Eighteen have just released a music video for their song "Bullets & Dust", a captivating, Bowie-esque anthem with the intention to inspire change in a world all too in need of it.
In 2001, Joey fulfilled his dream of moving to a tropical island along with his wife, Karen, and their six-year-old daughter, Samantha. In addition to the beautiful beaches and friendly people, living in the Dominican Republic exposed the Ciotti family to the plight of the impoverished, environmental degradation and social injustice. This inspired Joey to begin writing songs that speak about these issues.
When Samantha got a little older, she caught her father's music bug and the two began jamming and writing songs together. Not wanting to be left out, Karen picked up the drumsticks and Still Eighteen was born!
Fast forward a few years... Still Eighteen's debut EP, Bullets to Dust is being heard around the world, http://itunes.apple.com/
In the end, for Still Eighteen, it's about rocking it out, while trying to make a positive difference in the world.
http://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Karen Ciotti
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse