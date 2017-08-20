News By Tag
Security and convenience determine the choice of online payment methods in Europe,reveals yStats.com
This report reveals key information about digital consumer payment method preferences across 16 markets in Europe, including the increasing importance of factors like security and convenience that influence how consumers decide to pay.
A survey cited in the yStats.com report names convenience, security, and speed as the leading criteria when deciding on a payment method in Europe. When looking at the consumer decision to make payments via mobile devices, shoppers are mostly concerned with security and data protection, but convenience has been noted as a major benefit of this payment method. In Russia, a single digit share of Internet users use mobile wallets like Apply Pay and Samsung Pay for online purchasing, whereas in Denmark, already a double-digit percentage of customers paid for a product in store using a smartphone.
