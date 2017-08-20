 
Industry News





Security and convenience determine the choice of online payment methods in Europe,reveals yStats.com

This report reveals key information about digital consumer payment method preferences across 16 markets in Europe, including the increasing importance of factors like security and convenience that influence how consumers decide to pay.
 
 
HAMBURG, Germany - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- As of this year, card payments accounted for the largest share of E-Commerce revenues in Europe, followed by E-Wallets like PayPal. However, research cited in the new yStats.com report reveals how online consumers' preferred payment methods vary dramatically across different countries. In the UK, Belgium and France, the leading payment method is bank card. In Italy, bank cards are about equal with PayPal in usage, but online consumers from Germany and Switzerland prefer invoices at a much higher rate than cards. Across Eastern Europe, online bank card payments are increasing, but cash on delivery is still the most preferred option in countries like Romania and Hungary.

A survey cited in the yStats.com report names convenience, security, and speed as the leading criteria when deciding on a payment method in Europe. When looking at the consumer decision to make payments via mobile devices, shoppers are mostly concerned with security and data protection, but convenience has been noted as a major benefit of this payment method. In Russia, a single digit share of Internet users use mobile wallets like Apply Pay and Samsung Pay for online purchasing, whereas in Denmark, already a double-digit percentage of customers paid for a product in store using a smartphone.

About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

