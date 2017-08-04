News By Tag
Church of Scientology Hosts an Evening of Latin Jazz
The event will begin with an introduction by Mr. Maurice Mickens, CEO of Harlem Nights Benefits. Mr. Dimitri Hernandez of the Terry Edwards Latin Jazz Band will follow with a history of Latin Jazz.
"I'm really excited to have this event in this location. The venue is beautiful and the service is impeccable,"
The rest of the event will be a performance by the Terry Edwards Latin Jazz Band. The dance floor will be open for guests to dance. Tickets are $20 each with all the proceeds benefitting the Clearwater Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
The Church of Scientology hosts community events such as this for non-profits and charities frequently.
"We are very happy to open up the beautiful Fort Harrison to the benefit of Tampa Bay's deserving non-profits,"
For more information or to hold your own event in the Fort Harrison, please call (727) 467-6860 or email dylanpires@churchofscientology.net.
The Fort Harrison Religious Retreat:
Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.
