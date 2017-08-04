Church of Scientology Hosts an Evening of Latin Jazz

Terry Edwards Latin Jazz Band

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Music

* Latin

* Band Industry:

* Non-profit Location:

* Clearwater - Florida - US

End

-- On Saturday, September 9, Harlem Nights Benefits is presenting an evening of Latin Jazz in the Historic Fort Harrison, the Church of Scientology's international religious retreat, to benefit the Clearwater Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. The event features the Terry Edwards Latin Jazz Band and starts at 6:00pm.The event will begin with an introduction by Mr. Maurice Mickens, CEO of Harlem Nights Benefits. Mr. Dimitri Hernandez of the Terry Edwards Latin Jazz Band will follow with a history of Latin Jazz."I'm really excited to have this event in this location. The venue is beautiful and the service is impeccable,"said Mr. Mickens. "But more importantly is the history of Jazz performed years ago making this location an iconic spot for jazz. You can feel the energy of the performers who played here. We are looking forward to dancing to Jazz and R&B standards with a Latin flair. All for a good cause."The rest of the event will be a performance by the Terry Edwards Latin Jazz Band. The dance floor will be open for guests to dance. Tickets are $20 each with all the proceeds benefitting the Clearwater Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.The Church of Scientology hosts community events such as this for non-profits and charities frequently."We are very happy to open up the beautiful Fort Harrison to the benefit of Tampa Bay's deserving non-profits,"said Dylan Pires, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. "So far this year we have hosted 11 non-profits for their own events servicing about 1,500 guests at them."For more information or to hold your own event in the Fort Harrison, please call (727) 467-6860 or email dylanpires@churchofscientology.net.Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.