Put your thinking swim cap on, Swim Out is ... Out! Today on mobile
Swim Out is a stylish strategic turn-based puzzle game in a relaxing and refreshing atmosphere
Swim Out will also be released on Steam later this summer.
What the press already said:
* "I am delighted by how unfamiliar a swimming experience this is to me" - Rock, Paper, Shotgun
* "There are precious few things I appreciate more than a straightforward puzzle game with a strong commitment to its aesthetic, and Swim Out is exactly that" - Waypoint
* "Swim Out looks like the perfect tactical escape into a lush digital paradise" - Touch Arcade
Features:
* Over 100 levels nestled in carefully crafted landscapes, soothed by the sound of seagulls, frogs or water splashes.
* 7 chapters combining :
- 12 different types of swimmers : each with their own way of moving around, ranging from the simple breaststroke swimmers to the more complex divers or cheeky water-bombing kids.
- 12 different objects to interact with : buoys, fins, water guns, you can even ride a kayak!
- 6 disruptive environmental elements like waves, crabs or jellyfish that will give your brain a work out until you swim out!
Release date: August 10th 2017
AppStore : https://itunes.apple.com/
Google Play : https://play.google.com/
About Lozange Lab - Established in 2014, Lozange Lab is an indie developer studio based in Metz, France, consisting of Ava and Mat, a husband and wife team who delicately craft indie games and interactive installations with love and passion.
