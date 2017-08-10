Put your thinking swim cap on, Swim Out is ... Out! Today on mobile

 
Industry News





METZ, France - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea. Plan each of your strokes wisely and be sure to never cross any other swimmer's path if you want to peacefully enjoy the sea view on a cosy chaise-longue.

Swim Out will also be released on Steam later this summer.

What the press already said:

* "I am delighted by how unfamiliar a swimming experience this is to me" - Rock, Paper, Shotgun

* "There are precious few things I appreciate more than a straightforward puzzle game with a strong commitment to its aesthetic, and Swim Out is exactly that" - Waypoint

* "Swim Out looks like the perfect tactical escape into a lush digital paradise" - Touch Arcade

Features:

* Over 100 levels nestled in carefully crafted landscapes, soothed by the sound of seagulls, frogs or water splashes.

* 7 chapters combining :

  - 12 different types of swimmers : each with their own way of moving around, ranging from the simple breaststroke swimmers to the more complex divers or cheeky water-bombing kids.

  - 12 different objects to interact with : buoys, fins, water guns, you can even ride a kayak!

  - 6 disruptive environmental elements like waves, crabs or jellyfish that will give your brain a work out until you swim out!

Release date: August 10th 2017
AppStore : https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/swim-out/id1204231646?mt=8
Google Play : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lozange...

About Lozange Lab - Established in 2014, Lozange Lab is an indie developer studio based in Metz, France, consisting of Ava and Mat, a husband and wife team who delicately craft indie games and interactive installations with love and passion.
