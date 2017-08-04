

First Door-Mounted, Zero-Footprint Punching Bag Brings the Benefits of Boxing Workouts to Apartments, College Dorms, Homes and Offices Young Inventor Developed Product While an Undergrad at Fordham

Ideal for Athletes, General Fitness, Rehab and Physical Therapy 1 2 3 4 5 StealthBoxer - The Door-Mounted, Zero-Footprint, Train Anywhere Solution StealthBoxer allows training in privacy of your own home StealthBoxer is ready to use in 5 seconds for each workout Closed, zero-footprint (left) Open, locked and ready-to-use in 5 seconds (right) Ideal for Boxing, Martial Arts and MMA EMERSON, N.J. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- StealthBoxer, The first door-mounted, zero-footprint punching bag is now available at



The patent-pending StealthBoxer, allows anyone to bring the cardiovascular, strength and endurance benefits of boxing and martial arts workouts into their home, apartment, dorm and office, even if they do not have the space, structure or budget to accommodate a traditional heavy bag set-up.



Promoted as the Train Anywhere, Train Anytime solution, StealthBoxer was conceived by research professional, inventor Dan Rector, while still an undergraduate at Fordham University in the Bronx.



"Boxing workouts are considered to be among the best and most popular routines for cardiovascular conditioning, strength and weight loss," says Rector.



"A variety of studies also suggest beneficial effects for physical therapy, older adults, Parkinson's patients and children with ADHD."



Rector points out the problem with everyone being able to benefit is that typical punching bag set-ups require complicated and space demanding installations. "Most bags require either heavy-duty ceiling mounts and a infrastructure to support it; a large standing frame or rack that dominates the user's space, or a sand or water-filled base that becomes a difficult-to- move, almost permanent roommate," he says. StealthBoxer eliminates these issues and provides additional benefits.



Five-Second Set-Up; Economical and Space-Saving



StealthBoxer uses a bracket which easily slides on any door. The door must be closed securely when StealthBoxer is in use. Once door-mounted, setup for each training session takes less than five seconds as the striking pad goes from its closed, zero-footprint, position to open, locked and ready-to use. At the end of each workout the pad is returned to its closed position with a stored depth less than that of the doorknob, freeing up 100% of the user's living or work space.



A traditional heavy bag set up including bag, rack, and mounting hardware costs upwards of $300 or more. StealthBoxer is available in two versions. The basic StealthBoxer unit with the top-mount bracket and StealthBoxer Pro with includes a bottom of the door bracket and tension bands for increased punching resistance. Both are available at considerably less costs than a traditional heavybag configuration. In addition to the cost savings, StealthBoxer saves space and is easily moved.



From Campus to National Release



"I grew up with heavy and speed bags in my home," says Rector. "From exercise to just taking study breaks, the punching bags got a lot of use. When I went away to school I definitely missed that."



Rector solved the problem on campus, improvising his first door-mounted punching bag for his Fordham dorm. After that initial version came more than 4 years of product development, testing and market research.



While still an undergraduate, Rector established Rexus, Inc. to commercialize StealthBoxer. He worked with The Foundry at Fordham, a professional business advisement and support group available to entrepreneurs. The Foundry provided vital guidance and objective 3rd party feedback according to Rector.



One additional point that Rector is proud of is that the company was able to bring StealthBoxer to market as a 100% designed and made in the USA product.



Media Contact

Dave Rector

201-406-9471

daver@mrcmarketing.net



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12657691/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12657691/2

https://www.prlog.org/ 12657691/3

https://www.prlog.org/ 12657691/4

https://www.prlog.org/ 12657691/5 Dave Rector201-406-9471 End -- StealthBoxer, The first door-mounted, zero-footprint punching bag is now available at www.stealthboxer.net (see video).The patent-pending StealthBoxer, allows anyone to bring the cardiovascular, strength and endurance benefits of boxing and martial arts workouts into their home, apartment, dorm and office, even if they do not have the space, structure or budget to accommodate a traditional heavy bag set-up.Promoted as thesolution, StealthBoxer was conceived by research professional, inventor Dan Rector, while still an undergraduate at Fordham University in the Bronx."Boxing workouts are considered to be among the best and most popular routines for cardiovascular conditioning, strength and weight loss," says Rector."A variety of studies also suggest beneficial effects for physical therapy, older adults, Parkinson's patients and children with ADHD."Rector points out the problem with everyone being able to benefit is that typical punching bag set-ups require complicated and space demanding installations. "Most bags require either heavy-duty ceiling mounts and a infrastructure to support it; a large standing frame or rack that dominates the user's space, or a sand or water-filled base that becomes a difficult-to-move, almost permanent," he says. StealthBoxer eliminates these issues and provides additional benefits.StealthBoxer uses a bracket which easily slides on any door. The door must be closed securely when StealthBoxer is in use. Once door-mounted, setup for each training session takes less than five seconds as the striking pad goes from its closed, zero-footprint, position to open, locked and ready-to use. At the end of each workout the pad is returned to its closed position with a stored depth less than that of the doorknob, freeing up 100% of the user's living or work space.A traditional heavy bag set up including bag, rack, and mounting hardware costs upwards of $300 or more. StealthBoxer is available in two versions. The basicunit with the top-mount bracket andwith includes a bottom of the door bracket and tension bands for increased punching resistance. Both are available at considerably less costs than a traditional heavybag configuration. In addition to the cost savings, StealthBoxer saves space and is easily moved."I grew up with heavy and speed bags in my home," says Rector. "From exercise to just taking study breaks, the punching bags got a lot of use. When I went away to school I definitely missed that."Rector solved the problem on campus, improvising his first door-mounted punching bag for his Fordham dorm. After that initial version came more than 4 years of product development, testing and market research.While still an undergraduate, Rector established Rexus, Inc. to commercialize StealthBoxer. He worked with The Foundry at Fordham, a professional business advisement and support group available to entrepreneurs. The Foundry provided vital guidance and objective 3party feedback according to Rector.One additional point that Rector is proud of is that the company was able to bring StealthBoxer to market as a 100% designed and made in the USA product. Source : Rexus StealthBoxer Email : ***@mrcmarketing.net Tags : Fitness , Boxing , Home Gym , College Dorm , Apartment , Fordham , Exercise , Cardio Industry : Business , Fitness , Sports Location : Emerson - New Jersey - United States Subject : Products Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number MRC Media Group News US Infection Prevention Device Getting Global Attention

