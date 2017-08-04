 
Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654

The World's First Vegan Dark Chocolate Hemp Seed Bar

Hippie Butter's New Delicious Treat Is a Good Source of Protein and Omega Fatty Acids
 
 
TERRELL, Texas - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Hippie Butter, L.L.C., an online gourmet hemp food grocer, launches a new vegan family-friendly product, Vegan Dark Chocolate Hemp Seed Bars.

Brad Ervin, owner and CHO (Chief Hemp Officer) of Hippie Butter, announces, "It took us more than three years to create and perfect our "superfood" bar. We were inspired to combine our premium, gourmet organic Hippie Butter Hulled Hemp Seeds with the perfect gluten-free, soy-free 60% vegan dark chocolate to create a hearty, healthy, delicious treat.

"The health benefits of combining vegan dark chocolate and hulled hemp seeds are immense. Vegan dark chocolate is loaded with organic compounds that are biologically active and function as antioxidants.These compounds include, polyphenols, flavanols, and catechins, among others. Recent studies show that cocoa and dark chocolate contain more antioxidants than fruits - including blueberries and Acai berries."

Ervin continues, "Superfood hemp seeds are good for the entire family, renewable, sustainable and contain the highest levels of easily-digestible protein of any plant source. They also contain the perfect ratio of 3:1 Omega-6 to Omega-3 EFAs. Mom-approved hemp seeds are nutty with a mellow taste similar to sunflower seeds and pine nuts. Plus, hemp seeds are the perfect dairy, nut, and wheat-flour alternatives."

Learn More: http://www.hippiebutter.com/vegan-dark-chocolate-hemp-see...

"Hippie Butter hemp seed products are THC-free, non-GMO, non-irradiated, non-allergenic, pesticide-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, and Vegan-Certified. Hemp seeds contain 0.00% THC so there's no worry about being "high" or failing a drug test," Ervin says.

Agricultural hemp is earth-friendly, drought-resistant, returns 60% of the nutrients it takes from the soil, is economical and requires no pesticide applications.

Hippie Butter offers hemp seed food products including, Hulled Hemp Seeds, Salted Toasted Hemp Seeds, Hemp Seed Flour, Hemp Seed Protein Powder, Hemp Seed Food Oil, Hemp Seed Coffee, Raw Organic Hemp Seed Butter, Organic Cacao Hemp Seed Butter, and Vegan Dark Chocolate Hemp Seed Bars. Hippie Butter also carries a line of Hemp Seed Body Care Products including, hemp seed soap, shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, massage oil, and moisturizing cream.

About Hippie Butter
Husband and wife team, Brad Ervin and Melete Finch founded Hippie Butter (http://www.hippiebutter.com/) after Brad discovered the delicious nutritional benefits of hemp foods while touring the world. A former A-list rock-n-roll sound engineer and chef,  Brad welcomed the opportunity to share this "superfood" and his innovative recipes with friends and family. The demand for Brad's hemp seed products led to the formation of Hippie Butter, L.L.C., which is enjoying rapid growth.

Source:Hippie Butter LLC
Email:***@hippiebutter.com Email Verified
Tags:Vegan, Chocolate, Hemp Seeds
Industry:Food
Location:Terrell - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Click to Share