The World's First Vegan Dark Chocolate Hemp Seed Bar
Hippie Butter's New Delicious Treat Is a Good Source of Protein and Omega Fatty Acids
Brad Ervin, owner and CHO (Chief Hemp Officer) of Hippie Butter, announces, "It took us more than three years to create and perfect our "superfood" bar. We were inspired to combine our premium, gourmet organic Hippie Butter Hulled Hemp Seeds with the perfect gluten-free, soy-free 60% vegan dark chocolate to create a hearty, healthy, delicious treat.
"The health benefits of combining vegan dark chocolate and hulled hemp seeds are immense. Vegan dark chocolate is loaded with organic compounds that are biologically active and function as antioxidants.These compounds include, polyphenols, flavanols, and catechins, among others. Recent studies show that cocoa and dark chocolate contain more antioxidants than fruits - including blueberries and Acai berries."
Ervin continues, "Superfood hemp seeds are good for the entire family, renewable, sustainable and contain the highest levels of easily-digestible protein of any plant source. They also contain the perfect ratio of 3:1 Omega-6 to Omega-3 EFAs. Mom-approved hemp seeds are nutty with a mellow taste similar to sunflower seeds and pine nuts. Plus, hemp seeds are the perfect dairy, nut, and wheat-flour alternatives."
Learn More: http://www.hippiebutter.com/
"Hippie Butter hemp seed products are THC-free, non-GMO, non-irradiated, non-allergenic, pesticide-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, and Vegan-Certified. Hemp seeds contain 0.00% THC so there's no worry about being "high" or failing a drug test," Ervin says.
Agricultural hemp is earth-friendly, drought-resistant, returns 60% of the nutrients it takes from the soil, is economical and requires no pesticide applications.
Hippie Butter offers hemp seed food products including, Hulled Hemp Seeds, Salted Toasted Hemp Seeds, Hemp Seed Flour, Hemp Seed Protein Powder, Hemp Seed Food Oil, Hemp Seed Coffee, Raw Organic Hemp Seed Butter, Organic Cacao Hemp Seed Butter, and Vegan Dark Chocolate Hemp Seed Bars. Hippie Butter also carries a line of Hemp Seed Body Care Products including, hemp seed soap, shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, massage oil, and moisturizing cream.
About Hippie Butter
Husband and wife team, Brad Ervin and Melete Finch founded Hippie Butter (http://www.hippiebutter.com/
