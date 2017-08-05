News By Tag
Gunther International Announces Quarter End Financial Results
NORWICH, CONNECTICUT - Gunther International Ltd. (OTC Pink Sheets: SORT.PK), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Total sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, were $7.19 million, compared to total sales of $6.43 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2016. The $760 thousand increase primarily resulted from increases in sales of Systems of $590 thousand and Supplies of $350 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in sale of maintenance of $180 thousand. Net loss was $50 thousand, or $0.00 per share, for the quarter compared to a net loss of $106 thousand, or $0.01 per share, reported last year.
At June 30, 2017, the Company had a systems order backlog of $851 thousand, compared to a systems order backlog of $2.01 million at June 30, 2016. After July and August activity, our order backlog increased to $1.30 million. The current backlog is lower than these periods in the prior year; however, the Company has ongoing negotiations that should result in additional orders.
Marc Perkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, "The Company's Ink Jet Printing segment has been showing strong revenue growth".
The Company posts current financial statements and other important information on PinkSheets.com (http://www.Otcmarkets.com; symbol: SORT.PK), as well as the Company's own website (http://guntherintl.com).
