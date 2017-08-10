 
News By Tag
* Smores cookie
* Spoons Oregon
* Gluten-free
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Medford
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654


Celebrate National S'mores Day! with Spoons in Southern Oregon

Spoons' kitchen has whipped up a gluten-free variation of S'mores that melt-in-your-mouth reminiscent of those bonfire treats.
 
 
spoons retail front
spoons retail front
MEDFORD, Ore. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Did you know that National S'mores Day is August 10th?  The only way to celebrate is to munch on a batch S'mores –that tasty blend of gooey marshmallow, chocolate and crispy peanut butter cookie from Spoons in Southern Oregon.

Spoons' kitchen has whipped up a gluten-free variation of S'mores that are reminiscent of those melt-in-your-mouth, sitting-around-the-bonfire treats.

And, just like Grandma, Spoons creates confections from scratch and with love. The fist-sized peanut butter cookie has a swirl of marshmallow and is kissed with a chocolate drop.

Freshly baked, a dozen or so of these S'mores is perfect for the festivities. And, you don't even have to build a bonfire.

To order S'mores, phone Spoons Medford at 541-220-6993, or stop by the café in the Woolworth Building, 33 N. Central.  Another option, phone Spoons II in Central Point at 541-414-8341 or stop by at 1254 N. Third St.

Visit their Facebook page for menus and more:  https://www.facebook.com/spoons2go/

So celebrate National S'mores Day with Spoons' S'mores Cookies...ever so yummy.  Or order some for your next camping trip, concert basket or day hike.  Whatever the outing, you will be so glad you brought Spoons' S'mores Cookies along.

Contact
Tina Janke
***@midtownmktg.com
End
Source:Spoons
Email:***@midtownmktg.com Email Verified
Tags:Smores cookie, Spoons Oregon, Gluten-free
Industry:Food
Location:Medford - Oregon - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 10, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share