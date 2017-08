Celebrate National S'mores Day! with Spoons in Southern Oregon

Spoons' kitchen has whipped up a gluten-free variation of S'mores that melt-in-your-mouth reminiscent of those bonfire treats.

-- Did you know thatis August 10th? The only way to celebrate is to munch on a batch–that tasty blend of gooey marshmallow, chocolate and crispy peanut butter cookie from Spoons in Southern Oregon.Spoons' kitchen has whipped up a gluten-free variation ofthat are reminiscent of those melt-in-your-mouth, sitting-around-the-bonfire treats.And, just like Grandma, Spoons creates confections from scratch and with love. The fist-sized peanut butter cookie has a swirl of marshmallow and is kissed with a chocolate drop.Freshly baked, a dozen or so of theseis perfect for the festivities. And, you don't even have to build a bonfire.To order, phone Spoons Medford at 541-220-6993, or stop by the café in the Woolworth Building, 33 N. Central. Another option, phone Spoons II in Central Point at 541-414-8341 or stop by at 1254 N. Third St.Visit their Facebook page for menus and more: https://www.facebook.com/ spoons2go/ So celebrate National S'mores Day with Spoons'Cookies...ever so yummy. Or order some for your next camping trip, concert basket or day hike. Whatever the outing, you will be so glad you brought Spoons' S'mores Cookies along.