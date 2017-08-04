News By Tag
The Aimee Copeland Foundation Hosts First Atlanta Event: "Eudamonium: The Good Life Festival"
The family-friendly event will commence at 3 p.m. with the one-mile walk and roll. Live bands will play throughout the day with a talented lineup, including Muset, Dave Franklin with Nelson Nolen, and Reverend Hylton. Copeland will also be in attendance, sharing her story, information on the many obstacles people with disabilities face, and her vision for the Atlanta-based, accessible nature park and wellness center the foundation is raising funds to build.
"ACF seeks to empower those with disabilities to shape meaningful lives, and to find peace, strength, and fulfillment – beyond what they may have ever imagined. And we're thrilled to host Eudamonium as our first event, as 'human flourishing' is the perfect way to sum up the foundation's mission," said ACF founder and necrotizing fasciitis survivor, Aimee Copeland. "Our hope is to raise awareness about ACF and the local wellness center we're building – while also bringing the community together in a fun and positive way!"
Tickets to Eudamonium, available for a suggested donation of $10 or more, and volunteer opportunities can be found on the ACF website (http://aimeecopelandfoundation.org/
ADDITIONAL EVENT INFORMATION
ACCESSIBILITY
The venue and one-mile walk are entirely wheelchair accessible.
SPONSORS
Eudamonium: The Good Life Festival is supported by Treebird Branding, GFS Advisory, GreenMellen, Chattahoochee Nature Center, Tools for Life, Farm Bureau Insurance, Andersen, Tate, & Carr, Signarama, Raintree Waste, Stitch America, Angela Willes, Alliant Health Solutions, AtoxBio, Red Sky Tapas & Bar, Ivy Lane and Alan Avery Art Company.
ABOUT AIMEE COPELAND FOUNDATION
The Aimee Copeland Foundation empowers people of all physical, developmental and psychological abilities to build fulfilling and joyful lives by helping them connect with nature and their wholly unique purpose in the world. Led by Aimee Copeland, a licensed master social worker with a background in eco-psychology, a quadruple amputee and a necrotizing fasciitis survivor, ACF inspires hope through action, builds community through inclusivity, provides healing through relationships, fights stigma through education, and breaks down barriers through compassion and humor.
ACF understands that any form of disability affects a person's entire physical, mental, and spiritual existence. The foundation, therefore, raises funds and awareness for its inclusive park and holistic therapy center, which will provide accessible outdoor opportunities and adaptive recreation for visitors including retreats, workshops, programs, activities and individual and group counseling to all people seeking personal growth.
IMPORTANT LINKS
Event page: http://aimeecopelandfoundation.org/
Media Contact
Contact: Aimee Copeland, CEO and President
Email: Advocateaimee@
770.296.8646
***@girlcopy.org
