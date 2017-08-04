News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 306.6 Mn By 2025
New Market Research Reports Title "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 306.6 Mn By 2025 – Credence Research" Has Been Added to Credenceresearch.com Report Database.
Market Insights
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease or Maladie De Charcot, it is a neurological disease that causes death of nerve cells that control voluntary muscles. According to National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), ALS is a is a rare disorder that affects approximately 30,000 people in the United States, approximately 5,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States. Currently, there is no cure for ALS however, treatments are available to control symptoms and to prevent complications. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved only two drugs for the treatment of ALS it includes Riluzole and Edaravone, other medications are prescribe to control ALS symptoms. It is studied that in the base year 2016, Riluzole (Rilutek) was major revenue generating segment because riluzole was the only approved drug for a treatment of ALS, however patent expiry of Rilutek in 2013 has been negatively impacting the ALS treatment market growth. On the other hand, recently approved medication Edaravone (Radicava) expected to show highest growth rate during forecast period due to its applicability and higher cost would drive market growth. Moreover strong pipeline molecule such as AB-1010 (masitinib), Methycobal (mecobalamin)
Browse the full report Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 at http://www.credenceresearch.com/
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Treatment Market
Market Competition Assessment:
The Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) market is observed to be highly competitive and comprises large number of players. However, the market is currently dominated by few players such as AB Science, Avicena Group, Biogen, BrainStorm Therapeutics, Covis Pharmaceutical Inc., Cytokinetics Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Neuralstem Inc., Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., Nutra Pharma Corp., Pharnext SAS, Q-Therapeutics Inc. and other.
Key Market Movements:
– Factors such as increasing treatment awareness, increase in incidence of ALS, strong pipeline molecules, rising geriatric population, favorable reimbursement policies in some countries and expected launch of newer medication would drive the growth of ALS treatment market globally.
– Due to the higher number of unmet needs, manufacturers in the market are focusing on innovation and technological advances in treatment options would further influence the growth of ALS treatment market globally.
About Credence Research:
Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we've manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.
For More Information, Visit: http://www.credenceresearch.com/
Media Contact
Company Name: Credence Research
Contact Person: Chris Smith,
Designation:
Phone: +1-800-361-8290 FREE
Address: 105 N 1st ST #429, SAN JOSE,
CA 95103
E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com
Media Contact
Chris Smith
+1-800-361-8290
***@credenceresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse