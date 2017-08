Cost Track Users can now track personal income with Bitcoin and Platinum Currencies

Want to earn more on crypto-currencies? We've updated CostTrack specially for you. Check it out!

Contact

Alexander Nikolaichuk, PR manager, Artezio

***@artezio.com Alexander Nikolaichuk, PR manager, Artezio

End

-- Cost Track (http://www.artezio.com/products/cost-track) developers have released an update to the app which allows tracking personal income and expenses using rare currencies, crypto-currencies, and precious metals (palladium, platinum). Cost Track has become the first mass market mobile application to use an exact algorithm in order to track market fluctuations of crypto-currencies and precious metals.Tracking of Bitcoin (BTC) in Cost Track has been implemented in parts per thousand, which makes the application useful for everyone who deals with the decimal edge of Bitcoin. In response to a great deal of user requests, we've added support of precious metals (XPD, XPT, XAU, XAG). Cost Track now allows its' users to record all their financial assets, including digital and commodity, and track expenses related to user defined time periods.We've provided our users with a possibility to assess their income and expenses more accurately using various time periods – a month, quarter, and year. In this way, it is easier to understand personal finance efficiency, plan purchases or savings. The Cost Track functionality meets all requirements that millions of people set to the home bookkeeping process. When used regularly, the free app helps take a responsible and attentive approach towards money that certainly leads to more rational and precise income distribution,"says Igor Esipovich, Head of Artezio Mobile Development.Esipovich indicated that with this update, Artezio has pledged ongoing support for Cost Track and will continue to be enhanced based on user demand. The most recent update introduces a large number of additional features and opportunities for its users, among them, local data archiving and new options for statistics display.Cost Track is a free mobile application developed by Artezio, one of the industry leaders in custom software solutions. Apart from in-house development, the company takes part in creation of technology platforms for healthcare, public sector, enterprise automation, and development of Uber-like logistic solutions.A free update of the app is already available to App Store ( https://itunes.apple.com/ by/app/cost- track/id797459670? mt=8 ) users.Follow us on Linkedin ( https://www.linkedin.com/ company-beta/ 162530/ ) to get the newest updates.