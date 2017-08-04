 
News By Tag
* Artezio
* #CostTrack
* Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Moscow
  Moscow
  Russian Federation
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654

Cost Track Users can now track personal income with Bitcoin and Platinum Currencies

Want to earn more on crypto-currencies? We've updated CostTrack specially for you. Check it out!
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Artezio
* #CostTrack
* Software

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Moscow - Moscow - Russian Federation

MOSCOW, Russian Federation - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Cost Track (http://www.artezio.com/products/cost-track) developers have released an update to the app which allows tracking personal income and expenses using rare currencies, crypto-currencies, and precious metals (palladium, platinum). Cost Track has become the first mass market mobile application to use an exact algorithm in order to track market fluctuations of crypto-currencies and precious metals.

Tracking of Bitcoin (BTC) in Cost Track has been implemented in parts per thousand, which makes the application useful for everyone who deals with the decimal edge of Bitcoin. In response to a great deal of user requests, we've added support of precious metals (XPD, XPT, XAU, XAG). Cost Track now allows its' users to record all their financial assets, including digital and commodity, and track expenses related to user defined time periods.

"We've provided our users with a possibility to assess their income and expenses more accurately using various time periods – a month, quarter, and year. In this way, it is easier to understand personal finance efficiency, plan purchases or savings. The Cost Track functionality meets all requirements that millions of people set to the home bookkeeping process. When used regularly, the free app helps take a responsible and attentive approach towards money that certainly leads to more rational and precise income distribution," says Igor Esipovich, Head of Artezio Mobile Development.

Esipovich indicated that with this update, Artezio has pledged ongoing support for Cost Track and will continue to be enhanced based on user demand. The most recent update introduces a large number of additional features and opportunities for its users, among them, local data archiving and new options for statistics display.

Cost Track is a free mobile application developed by Artezio, one of the industry leaders in custom software solutions. Apart from in-house development, the company takes part in creation of technology platforms for healthcare, public sector, enterprise automation, and development of Uber-like logistic solutions.

A free update of the app is already available to App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/by/app/cost-track/id797459670?mt=8) users.

Follow us on Linkedin (https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/162530/) to get the newest updates.

Contact
Alexander Nikolaichuk, PR manager, Artezio
***@artezio.com
End
Source:
Email:***@artezio.com
Posted By:***@artezio.com Email Verified
Tags:Artezio, #CostTrack, Software
Industry:Software
Location:Moscow - Moscow - Russian Federation
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Artezio News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share