News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cost Track Users can now track personal income with Bitcoin and Platinum Currencies
Want to earn more on crypto-currencies? We've updated CostTrack specially for you. Check it out!
Tracking of Bitcoin (BTC) in Cost Track has been implemented in parts per thousand, which makes the application useful for everyone who deals with the decimal edge of Bitcoin. In response to a great deal of user requests, we've added support of precious metals (XPD, XPT, XAU, XAG). Cost Track now allows its' users to record all their financial assets, including digital and commodity, and track expenses related to user defined time periods.
"We've provided our users with a possibility to assess their income and expenses more accurately using various time periods – a month, quarter, and year. In this way, it is easier to understand personal finance efficiency, plan purchases or savings. The Cost Track functionality meets all requirements that millions of people set to the home bookkeeping process. When used regularly, the free app helps take a responsible and attentive approach towards money that certainly leads to more rational and precise income distribution,"
Esipovich indicated that with this update, Artezio has pledged ongoing support for Cost Track and will continue to be enhanced based on user demand. The most recent update introduces a large number of additional features and opportunities for its users, among them, local data archiving and new options for statistics display.
Cost Track is a free mobile application developed by Artezio, one of the industry leaders in custom software solutions. Apart from in-house development, the company takes part in creation of technology platforms for healthcare, public sector, enterprise automation, and development of Uber-like logistic solutions.
A free update of the app is already available to App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/
Follow us on Linkedin (https://www.linkedin.com/
Contact
Alexander Nikolaichuk, PR manager, Artezio
***@artezio.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse