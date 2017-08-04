News By Tag
Canopus Infosystems is emerging as a Leader for (IOT) Internet of Things Application Development
IOT or 'Internet of Things' is a technological advancement in which smart devices with an internet connection can share data in real time. It is growing at a rapid pace and Canopus Infosystems have realized the potential of this field at an early stage and is constantly involved in the developing expertise in this field. They offer consultation as well as application development services using IOT i.e. connecting the smart devices over internet. They provide complete services for IOT application development from development to deployment stage. They also offer their services for data analytics, as it is one of an essential aspect of Internet of Things.
Canopus Infosystems have worked on projects enable smart cities, smart healthcare, smart home, smart transportation, and smart factories. They have worked on both mobile and desktop IOT application developments. They have refined their methodologies to work more efficiently and are currently working to integrate the Internet of things to the cloud platform. With their expertise in the field of Internet of Things they have gained significant popularity in the software industry and have expanded their client base.
To know more about their services and get a quote, visit their website http://canopusinfosystems.com/
About the Company:
Canopus Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. is an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company that specializes in providing outsourced web & mobile development and testing services to clients worldwide. Canopus Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. provides a cross platform for mobile development, web development and also provides end to end cloud solution.
