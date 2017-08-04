 
News By Tag
* Ios App Development India
* Ios Development Company India
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Indore
  Madhya Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654


Canopus Infosystems is emerging as a Leader for (IOT) Internet of Things Application Development

Canopus Infosystems is emerging as a Leader for (IOT) Internet of Things Application Development
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ios App Development India
Ios Development Company India

Industry:
Software

Location:
Indore - Madhya Pradesh - India

INDORE, India - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Canopus Infosystems, a leading software service provider in India is emerging as a leader for IOT application development also termed as Internet of Things. Canopus Infosystems have broadened its project base from website designing and non-real time app development to app development for Internet of Things and other big data projects.

IOT or 'Internet of Things' is a technological advancement in which smart devices with an internet connection can share data in real time. It is growing at a rapid pace and Canopus Infosystems have realized the potential of this field at an early stage and is constantly involved in the developing expertise in this field. They offer consultation as well as application development services using IOT i.e. connecting the smart devices over internet. They provide complete services for IOT application development from development to deployment stage. They also offer their services for data analytics, as it is one of an essential aspect of Internet of Things.

Canopus Infosystems have worked on projects enable smart cities, smart healthcare, smart home, smart transportation, and smart factories. They have worked on both mobile and desktop IOT application developments. They have refined their methodologies to work more efficiently and are currently working to integrate the Internet of things to the cloud platform. With their expertise in the field of Internet of Things they have gained significant popularity in the software industry and have expanded their client base.

To know more about their services and get a quote, visit their website http://canopusinfosystems.com/ or call +91 731-2551963, for any quarries you can drop an e-mail at sales@canopusinfosystems.com

About the Company:
Canopus Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. is an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company that specializes in providing outsourced web & mobile development and testing services to clients worldwide. Canopus Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. provides a cross platform for mobile development, web development and also provides end to end cloud solution.

Contact
Mustafa Murabbi
***@canopusinfosystems.com
End
Source:
Email:***@canopusinfosystems.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Canopus Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share